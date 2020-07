Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shifted to Nanavati Hospital for Covid-19 treatment | Oneindia News

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was shifted to Nanavati hospital for treatment after she developed mild fever du to Covid-19.

She tested positive last week along with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and her father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan.

Aishwarya and Abhishek's daughter Aaradhya is also Covid positive.

