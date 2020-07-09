LA County Surpasses 150K Coronavirus Cases, 4,000 Deaths
Across the Southland, nearly 236,000 people have contracted the novel coronavirus and nearly 4,100 people remained hospitalized Friday.
Orange County Now Outpacing Los Angeles County In Rising Coronavirus CasesOrange County health officials reported three additional coronavirus deaths and 405 new cases Friday.
Here's a look at coronavirus cases as of July 17These are the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health.
Taking a closer look at the data surrounding COVID-19 deathsAcross the country and in Idaho cases of the novel coronavirus continue to rise so we wanted to look at some of the data associated with COVID-19 deaths.