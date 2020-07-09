Global  
 

LA County Surpasses 150K Coronavirus Cases, 4,000 Deaths
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 00:29s - Published
Across the Southland, nearly 236,000 people have contracted the novel coronavirus and nearly 4,100 people remained hospitalized Friday.

