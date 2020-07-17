Global  
 

Robinson: Premier League better with Leeds
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 03:39s
Paul Robinson says Leeds United are a true 'sleeping giant' and will improve the Premier League after spending 16 years in the Championship.

Michele78318380

Michele Holden Paul Robinson :”The premier league without a doubt is a better place with Leeds united in it ‘ you know it lad #MOT 54 minutes ago


San Francisco 49ers president Paraag Marathe - who is also a Leeds board member - has sent a message of congratulations after the club finally returned to the Premier League.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:33
Leeds players celebrated their promotion to the Premier League in front of their fans at Elland Road.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:38
Celebrations erupt as Leeds win promotion to Premier League on Friday (July 17) outside the stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:41