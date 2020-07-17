Robinson: Premier League better with Leeds
Paul Robinson says Leeds United are a true 'sleeping giant' and will improve the Premier League after spending 16 years in the Championship.
Michele Holden Paul Robinson :”The premier league without a doubt is a better place with Leeds united in it ‘ you know it lad #MOT 54 minutes ago
49ers congratulate Leeds on promotionSan Francisco 49ers president Paraag Marathe - who is also a Leeds board member - has sent a message of congratulations after the club finally returned to the Premier League.
Leeds squad celebrate promotion to PLLeeds players celebrated their promotion to the Premier League in front of their fans at Elland Road.
Celebrations erupt as Leeds FC win promotion to Premier LeagueCelebrations erupt as Leeds win promotion to Premier League on Friday (July 17) outside the stadium in Cardiff, Wales.