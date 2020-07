Nepalese man's head shaved over KP Sharma Oli's Ram birthplace comment

A group called Vishwa Hindu Sena allegedly shaved the head of a man purportedly from Nepal.

The victim was made to shout slogans against Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, and also in support of Hindu god Ram.

'Jai Shri Ram' was also written on the man's shaved head.

The incident occurred in the backdrop of the Nepal PM claiming that Ram wasn't born in present-day India, and the real Ayodhya lies in Nepal.