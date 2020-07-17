Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid vaccine: India begins first stage Covaxin human trials | Oneindia News
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:31s - Published
Covid vaccine: India begins first stage Covaxin human trials | Oneindia News

Covid vaccine: India begins first stage Covaxin human trials | Oneindia News

BJP seeks CBI probe into Congress 'phone tapping'; Congress asks why Sachin Pilot trusts Haryana cops, alleges BJP engineered split; Global Covid cases jump by 1 million in less than 100 hours; India's Covaxin trials begin in Rohtak PGIMS; Interpol issues lookout notice against Faisal Fareed in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling case; S Jaishankar responds to Rahul Gandhi's allegations, highlights response to Pakistan under PM Narendra Modi and more news #RajasthanNews #CovidVaccine #SambitPatra

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Haryana starts clinical trials for coronavirus vaccine 'covaxin' at PGIMS Rohtak [Video]

Haryana starts clinical trials for coronavirus vaccine 'covaxin' at PGIMS Rohtak

Haryana started clinical trials for coronavirus vaccine 'covaxin' at Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak. Vice-Chancellor OP Kalra said, "Today, we..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:32Published
Covid-19: 31.6 Lakh people in quarantine across India, highest in UP | Oneindia News [Video]

Covid-19: 31.6 Lakh people in quarantine across India, highest in UP | Oneindia News

A whopping 31.6 lakh people are currently in quarantine across the country as authorities made concerted efforts to check the spread of the novel coronavirus which has infected over 10 lakh people so..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:07Published
Covid update: Bill Gates on Indian pharma; Oxford vaccine hope; curbs tightened [Video]

Covid update: Bill Gates on Indian pharma; Oxford vaccine hope; curbs tightened

From philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates hailing India's pharmaceutical industry, to Oxford university researchers giving promising news from their vaccine trial - here are the top news..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:09Published