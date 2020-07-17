Covid vaccine: India begins first stage Covaxin human trials | Oneindia News

BJP seeks CBI probe into Congress 'phone tapping'; Congress asks why Sachin Pilot trusts Haryana cops, alleges BJP engineered split; Global Covid cases jump by 1 million in less than 100 hours; India's Covaxin trials begin in Rohtak PGIMS; Interpol issues lookout notice against Faisal Fareed in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling case; S Jaishankar responds to Rahul Gandhi's allegations, highlights response to Pakistan under PM Narendra Modi and more news
