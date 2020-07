This will make your skin crawl! Spider wraps up its victim in a web in Texas

Footage shows a spider enclosing its victim inside a web in Austin, Texas on July 2.

Onlooker Jaclyn McClain said she found the spider that has built up its web systems by her front door.

She said: "She looks so happy with her big meal.

But I may have to move her because she's blocking the entrance to my house." The spider in the video is of an orb-weaver species which are noted for the impressive webs they weave.