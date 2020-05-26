Fadnavis responds to Congress allegations of attempts to topple Maha govt

|
Devendra Fadnavis Indian politician
No 'Operation Lotus' in Maharashtra, says Fadnavis after meeting ShahFormer Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said no "Operation Lotus" was happening in Maharashtra as the Maha Vikas Aghadi govt will collapse on its own..
Fadnavis-led delegation meets CM Uddhav over 'insufficient aid' to cyclone hit Konkan
Maharashtra govt keeping COVID numbers low by not testing enough: Fadnavis
United States Congress Legislature of the United States
Trump revives coronavirus briefing, pushes masks
Some Republicans call for Liz Cheney to step down from leadership after Trump criticismsSeveral Republican members and of Congress and President Donald Trump's son called on Rep. Liz Cheney, the third-ranking House Republican, to step down from..
Don't count illegal immigrants in Census: Trump
GOP considers starting point for next relief billThe price tag for the next COVID-19 aid package could swell above $1 trillion as White House negotiators negotiate with Congress over money to reopen schools,..
HC breather for Pilot camp till Friday, but Congress readies counter-strikeRajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot called a cabinet meeting at his residence on Tuesday to review the state’s Covid-19 and financial situation in the state..
Maharashtra State in Western India
Covid-19: After facing flak, UP now ahead of Maharashtra, Delhi in conducting testsUttar Pradesh has moved ahead of Maharashtra and Delhi — states with high caseloads — in conducting more tests for the novel coronavirus in the last two..
IndiaTimes
COVID-19 update: Maharashtra records 8,369 new cases
'No lockdown in Karnataka from July 22': CM Yediyurappa
NDRF deploys 122 teams in country for flood, rain rescue worksA spokesperson said these teams are positioned in 20 states with a maximum of 19 in Bihar, followed by 12 in Assam, the two states facing flood situation. Nine..
Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party
Sachin Pilot sends legal notice to Cong MLA who claimed he was offered 'bribe'Congress leader Sachin Pilot has served a legal notice to party MLA Giriraj Malinga, for claiming that the former had offered him money to join the BJP. "Former..
IndiaTimes
CR Patil takes charge as Gujarat BJP president
Social distancing norms disappear during grand welcome of BJP leader who fought COVID
Uttarakhand HC upholds law on state control of shrinesThe Uttarakhand High Court on Tuesday dismissed two writ petitions, including one by BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy, which challenged the constitutional..
Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital
COVID-19 crisis: International passengers arriving at Delhi airport to undergo 7-day paid institutional quarantineWith a spike of 37,148 cases and 587 deaths reported in India on Tuesday, the total number of COVID-19 cases stood at 11,55,191, according to the Union Ministry..
Light rain lashes parts of Delhi
Infant in Delhi hospital gets mother's milk from Leh
