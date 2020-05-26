Global  
 

Fadnavis responds to Congress allegations of attempts to topple Maha govt
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:02s - Published
Responding to the allegations made by the Congress on BJP ending an alliance to dissolve the government, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said "These are the usual wording from their side".

He delivered the statement while leaving from Maharashtra Sadan in Delhi.

