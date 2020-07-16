Snake wrangler calmly catches cobra in empty plastic water bottle

Global  
 

This is the incredible moment a reptile specialist caught a hissing cobra using only one a plastic drinks bottle.

Thanonphat Viwaeko recorded the snake catcher Khun Nut capturing the serpent without any special gear at a house in Chanthaburi, eastern Thailand on July 7.

Footage shows the snake specialist spending only ten seconds ushering the deadly reptile into the empty bottle.

Nut said he has been practicing the skill for many years.

He said: "It does not mean that anyone can catch a snake by using only a bottle like me.

We, as reptile handlers, need high levels of experience."

