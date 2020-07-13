Civil rights icon John Lewis dies aged 80

|
John Lewis (civil rights leader) American politician and civil rights leader
John Lewis, lion of US civil rights , dies at 80John Lewis, who carried the struggle against racial discrimination from Southern battlegrounds of the 1960s to the halls of Congress in the new millennium, has..
USATODAY.com
Obituary: Representative John LewisJohn Lewis forged his legacy as a champion for civil rights and racial equality in the 1960s.
BBC News
'We have lost a giant': Reaction to death of Congressman John LewisHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi released a statement Friday, saying, "Today, America mourns the loss of one of the greatest heroes of American history."
USATODAY.com
Civil rights icon and congressman John Lewis dies aged 80Lewis, who was the last of the Big Six civil rights leaders, was diagnosed with cancer in December.
BBC News
