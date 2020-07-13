Global  
 

Civil rights icon John Lewis dies aged 80
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Civil rights icon John Lewis dies aged 80

Civil rights icon John Lewis dies aged 80

Civil rights hero John Lewis, whose bloody beating by Alabama state troopers in 1965 helped galvanise opposition to racial segregation, has died aged 80.House speaker Nancy Pelosi confirmed Mr Lewis’s death late on Friday night, calling the veteran politician “one of the greatest heroes of American history”.

