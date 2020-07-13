Civil rights icon John Lewis dies aged 80

CDC won’t change school reopening guidelines



[NFA] The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director on Thursday said his agency will not revise its guidelines for reopening schools despite calls from U.S. President Donald Trump, instead his agency will provide 'additional reference documents' to aid communities. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

