Watch: Rajnath Singh offers prayers at Amarnath cave shrine

Rajnath Singh Defence Minister of India
Video: 'Jo Bole So Nihal...': Rajnath Singh chants with soldiers near LoC in KupwaraDefence Minister Rajnath Singh visited a forward post near the LoC in Kupwara district of J&K and interacted with the soldiers deployed there.
DNA
Manoj Mukund Naravane Chief of Army Staff
Rajnath Singh chairs security review meeting in Srinagar
Rajnath Singh witnesses para dropping exercise of Indian Armed Forces in Leh's Stakna
Bipin Rawat Current chief of Defence Staff
Amarnath Temple Hindu shrine located in Jammu and Kashmir, India
Video: Rajnath Sigh visits Amarnath Temple in Jammu and KashmirUnion Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the Amarnath temple in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.
DNA
Rajnath Singh offers prayers at Amarnath cave shrineDefence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday visited the holy cave of Amarnath and offered prayers. Singh spent about an hour at the temple complex there. On..
IndiaTimes
Inputs suggest terrorists planning to target Amarnath Yatra: Army officerSecurity forces in Jammu and Kashmir have inputs about terrorists planning to carry out an attack on Amarnath Yatra but asserted that "systems and resources"..
IndiaTimes
Ladakh Union Territory of India
In signal to China, Navy holds drill off Andaman and Nicobar IslandsThe Indian Navy is conducting a major exercise off the Andaman and Nicobar archipelago, in a clear display of strategic intent against China amid the ongoing..
IndiaTimes
Hopeful, but can’t guarantee China talks outcome: Rajnath SinghNo force in the world can grab Indian territory, asserted defence minister Rajnath Singh while addressing troops on Friday at the west bank of Pangong Tso,..
IndiaTimes
Watch: Rajnath Singh meets Paramilitary troops in Ladakh
Indian Army Land based branch of the Indian Armed Forces
'Not an inch of our land can be taken by any power in world': Rajnath Singh in Ladakh
School principal to send 12,000 collected 'rakhis' to soldiers posted in border areas
Credit: ANI Duration: 03:20Published
Jammu and Kashmir (state) Former state administered by India
Line of Control Demarcation line between India and Pakistan over the disputed region of Kashmir
Defence minister witnesses para dropping, scoping weapons at Leh's StaknaThe defence minister witnessed para dropping and scoping weapons here. He also inspected a Pika machine gun. Troops of Armed Forces carried out para dropping..
IndiaTimes
Defence minister Rajnath Singh witnesses para dropping skills of Armed Forces at Stakna, LehTroops of Armed Forces carried out para dropping exercise here in presence of the Defence minister and Army officials. The Defence minister also witnessed..
IndiaTimes
