Watch: Rajnath Singh offers prayers at Amarnath cave shrine

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on July 18 offered prayers at Amarnath Temple.

He was accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, and Army Chief General MM Naravane.

The Defence Minister is on a two-day visit to Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

He will take stock of the situation at both the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the Line of Control (LOC).

On the first day of his visit, the Defence Minister interacted with the troops in Lukung, Ladakh.