Vikram Chandra on India hitting 1 million Covid case-milestone, other stories

With over 35,000 cases recorded in the last 24 hours, India touched the grim milestone of over 1 million Covid cases.

With a low death rate and rising cases every single day, we look at the states where the number of Covid cases are rising and the ways in which they could buck the trend.

Watch this analysis with Vikram Chandra.