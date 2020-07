India helped over 150 nations against Covid: PM Modi at UN ECOSOC meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a virtual meeting of the United Nations Economic and Social Council.

On the occasion of the UN's 75th anniversary, the PM said that the multi-nation grouping is in need of reform.

Only reformed multilateralism with a reformed UN at its centre can meet aspirations of humanity, he said.

PM Modi said that the Covid pandemic is providing the context for rebirth of the UN.

Watch the full video for more.