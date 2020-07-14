Premier League match preview: Tottenham v Leicester

|
Premier League Association football league in England
Leeds fans celebrate promotion to the Premier League
West Ham all-but safe after win which leaves Watford in troubleWest Ham's blistering first-half performance ensures a significant victory which all-but secures their Premier League status, leaving Watford in major trouble.
BBC News
BBC News
Leeds United players join fans to celebrate promotion
Tottenham Hotspur F.C. Association football club
'Incredible' Kane keeps Tottenham in the hunt for EuropeJose Mourinho branded Harry Kane's commitment to Tottenham "incredible" after the England captain put his body on the line to score his 200th club goal in a 3-1..
WorldNews
Newcastle United 1-3 Tottenham Hotspur: Harry Kane scores 200th club goal in winHarry Kane passes 200 club career goals as Tottenham beat Newcastle United to boost their Europa League qualification hopes.
BBC News
'The Financial Fair Play circus must end' - MourinhoTottenham manager Jose Mourinho calls for clarity over Financial Fair Play after Manchester City's European ban is overturned.
BBC News
Leicester City and unitary authority area in England
Leicester academic questions lockdown approach for BAME groupsCoronavirus cases continued to rise among BAME groups in Leicester in the weeks following lockdown.
BBC News
Leicester lockdown: 'I needn't have cancelled our holiday'People living in the suburbs outside Leicester reflect on being released from the local lockdown.
BBC News
Coronavirus: Leicester lockdown easing sparks confusion and angerMayor Sir Peter Soulsby says the decision to keep restrictions in place in the city is "political".
BBC News
Coronavirus news — live: Herd immunity could limit second wave in UK as Leicester mayor criticises 'sledgehammer' lockdownScientists urge MPs to start planning for potential winter crisis as second wave could cripple NHS
Independent
