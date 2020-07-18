Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ole: FA Cup our main focus right now
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:25s - Published
Ole: FA Cup our main focus right now

Ole: FA Cup our main focus right now

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer says Manchester United's main focus is on Sunday's FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea and not upcoming games in the Premier League.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Carter_OW

Carter Ight. Don't care enough to upgrade gpu right now because new ones soon anyway but. 2070 8gb. I7 8700k 3600 cl16… https://t.co/0zY6zTFH8l 1 hour ago

guru_xd

Marcel Richard Joseph McNab Again i am all for discussion, it is super important in any media, But the focus needs to be ordered properly. We… https://t.co/sPq9VkNanK 3 hours ago

metawinfinity

anj "bright! you're the main dancer, right?! why do you keep on messing up the choreo?! i thought you're better than th… https://t.co/P6ogLKvXYn 4 hours ago

GangstasCry2

Scorpio Improving my credit score as well as stackin up is my main focus right now 5 hours ago

PortiaSoleil

💎N.FLYING STARLIGHT🌠 Hire more competent people and put them in the right seats. 😂 Have a team/department solely focus on digital since… https://t.co/BiK1muFWxV 5 hours ago

ADAndLeBron

Da Goat. @ImBxdied just***the playoffs and finals right ? where Westbrook wasn’t even guarded like that, not to mention t… https://t.co/OFw7r4OilU 6 hours ago

KaiyokoStar

☆Miss Kaiyoko Star☆ @goldnemekh @lightningssimp There has been a content shift over Shadowbringers to focus on specific periods of time… https://t.co/kzYKHNnN9D 7 hours ago

goldencooler295

goldencooler @madokalewinsky @BigDaddyDedpool @shoe0nhead @theserfstv Well talking about cancel culture and social issues is a b… https://t.co/Uai80XGTC0 7 hours ago