Ole: FA Cup our main focus right now Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:25s - Published 3 minutes ago Ole: FA Cup our main focus right now Ole Gunnar Solksjaer says Manchester United's main focus is on Sunday's FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea and not upcoming games in the Premier League. 0

