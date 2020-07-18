Camp Geiger curbing COVID (7-17-20)

Have seen covid-19 outbreaks lampe missouri.had to shut down after 82 campers and staff contracted the virus one local scout camp in town is up and running.kq2's kilee thomas tells us how camp geiger has stayed covid-19 free.

Missouri has seen summer camps end in covid-19 outbreaks..but 4 weeks into st.

Joseph's camp geiger they've had zero cases.

"you guys haven't had any issues?"

"we have not.

We haven't had any which i believe speaks volumes of what we're doing pre-arrival and just our daily monitoring."scout leaders say out of the 435 accredited scout camps in the us decided to not have camp this year.

"we feel very fortunate that we've been able to operate thus far."

Bsa leaders say the success of camp comes down to the multiple health checkpoints campers go through...before scouts even gear up "before scouts arrive or leave to come to camp they have to do an at home screening that has to be signed off by mom or dad that indicates the scout hasn't had any prescribed symptoms. each scout is required to have a physical signed by a doctor."

Then once scouts pull up to camp "what brings you to camp today?"

"just doing camp visits."

Screened for possible symptoms"do you have any symptoms of coronavirus?

Such as fever, shortness of breath, loss of taste, loss of smell, vomiting.

Anything along those lines?"

Then given a temperature check and if passed...a wrist band show that you've passed my test here."

Then once inside scouts are given a daily screening and temperature check.camp geiger is hosting 1,000 campers this shortened season than previous years.

With one week left of camp say it's been far from normal "camping of 2019 and prior, those days are gone.

We know in today's environment with all the health changed."

But kids will they can get.

"they're just around or as close as they can be to their friends and have some normalcy in their lives."

Inside the camp...meals are no longer cafeteria style.

They're prepackaged.and no outside visitors are allowed.