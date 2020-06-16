Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Rips His Niece And John Bolton After Days Of Silence
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:36s - Published
Trump Rips His Niece And John Bolton After Days Of Silence

Trump Rips His Niece And John Bolton After Days Of Silence

President Donald Trump tore into his niece Mary Trump after days of silence about her latest work.

Her recently published book is critical of the President and his family reports CNN.

Trump is calling her "a mess" and alleging she wrote "untruthful things." The tell-all book is "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man." It went on sale Tuesday and portrays the President in an unflattering light.

In the series of tweets Friday, Trump also called his former national security adviser a "lowlife dummy."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GeorgeMentz

George Mentz JD MBA New York Gazette ™ Trump Rips Niece Mary: 'She's a Mess!': https://t.co/NsqCMOgcOr - President Donald Trump kidded… https://t.co/C2PoGtj6tG 7 hours ago

JDMarvin

John D Marvin BREAKING: Trump Rips Niece Mary: 'She's a Mess!' https://t.co/gUVtbJQRne https://t.co/tUaMRA5nb4 9 hours ago

JDMarvin

John D Marvin JUST IN: Trump Rips Niece Mary: 'She's a Mess!' https://t.co/YwnQ0Kd4Yv 9 hours ago

ghwbjfkmlkrfk

greysunryanconroy RT @Libertea2012: Trump Rips Niece Mary: 'She's a Mess!' https://t.co/r0vqud38PB 10 hours ago

Libertea2012

The Progressive Mind Trump Rips Niece Mary: 'She's a Mess!' https://t.co/r0vqud38PB 10 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Reportedly Considering Suing Niece to Stop Publication of Her Tell-All Book [Video]

Trump Reportedly Considering Suing Niece to Stop Publication of Her Tell-All Book

Taking legal action has been a common ploy for President Trump to take against adversaries, but soon it could involve a family member. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:16Published
John Bolton Gets No Nice Book Launch Party From Trump Administration [Video]

John Bolton Gets No Nice Book Launch Party From Trump Administration

President Donald Trump fired National Security Adviser John Bolton last September. Bolton had been in the job for roughly 17 months. Now, Reuters reports Bolton is in even deeper hot water with the..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:35Published