Trump Replaces Portraits Of Clinton And George W. Bush
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:37s - Published
The official portraits of former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W.

Bush have been moved.

Both portraits were removed from the Grand Foyer of the White House within the last week.

They were replaced by those of two Republican presidents who served more than a century ago.

White House tradition calls for portraits of the most recent American presidents to be featured.

Meaning they are given the most prominent placement to be visible to guests during official events.

Donald Trump's decision to have them moved has not been explained, reports CNN.

