Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mali protests: ECOWAS members discuss political crisis
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:17s - Published
Mali protests: ECOWAS members discuss political crisis

Mali protests: ECOWAS members discuss political crisis

The June 5 Movement also insisted for state's parliament to be dissolved and called for a 'republication transition'.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mali Mali Landlocked country in West Africa

Calls for calm as Mali gov't criticised for response to protests [Video]

Calls for calm as Mali gov't criticised for response to protests

International and regional blocs condemn use of lethal force during demonstrations as political crisis deepens.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:55Published

Son of Mali's president resigns parliament position amid calls for father's resignation

 Bamako, Mali (CNN)Mali President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita is under pressure from opposition groups to resign following deadly demonstrations calling for political..
WorldNews
ICC opens trial against Mali national over Timbuktu destruction [Video]

ICC opens trial against Mali national over Timbuktu destruction

Al Hassan Ag Abdoul Aziz Ag Mohamed Ag Mahmoud is charged with war crimes, crimes against humanity and sexual slavery.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:37Published
Mali opposition rejects president's concessions amid stalemate [Video]

Mali opposition rejects president's concessions amid stalemate

President Keita earlier announced dissolution of constitutional court in bid to quell protests amid political crisis.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 03:19Published

Economic Community of West African States Economic Community of West African States intergovernmental economic union


You Might Like


Tweets about this