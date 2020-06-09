Jofra Archer escapes additional ban after breaching England protocols

|
Jofra Archer English cricketer
Jofra Archer: England bowler fined and given written warning by ECBEngland pace bowler Jofra Archer is fined and warned by the England and Wales Cricket Board for returning home between Tests.
BBC News
Jofra Archer: England fast bowler fined and warned over bio-secure breachEngland pace bowler Jofra Archer is fined and warned by the England and Wales Cricket Board for breaching bio-secure protocols.
BBC News
Ben Stokes should be Jofra Archer's role model - Carlos BrathwaiteEngland pace bowler Jofra Archer should use team-mate Ben Stokes as a role model, says West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite.
BBC News
Jofra Archer: What next for England and their pace bowler?Has Jofra Archer been punished fairly? Will he play in the third Test? And just how should England handle him from now on?
BBC News
England cricket team Sports team
England v West Indies: Rain delays start of day three in second TestRain delays the start of day three in the second Test at Emirates Old Trafford, with West Indies 32-1 in reply to England's 469.
BBC News
England and Wales Cricket Board England cricket governing body
Archer breach could have ended up costing ECB 'tens of millions of pounds' - GilesJofra Archer's breach of bio-secure protocols could have cost the ECB "tens of millions of pounds", says director of cricket Ashley Giles.
BBC News
West Indies cricket team arrive in UK for test series
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:35Published
West Indies Island region of the North Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean
Jofra Archer trip could have been ‘a disaster’ for England’s summer of cricket
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:14Published
Jofra Archer ‘extremely sorry’ as England drop bowler for bio-secure breach
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00Published
England v West Indies: Late slump leaves tourists as favouritesEngland lose 5-30 late on the fourth day as they open up a 170-run lead over West Indies on day four of the first Test.
BBC News
Hove Town on the south coast of England, part of city of Brighton & Hove
