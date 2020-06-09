Global  
 

Jofra Archer escapes additional ban after breaching England protocols
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:46s - Published
Jofra Archer escapes additional ban after breaching England protocols

Jofra Archer escapes additional ban after breaching England protocols

Jofra Archer has escaped an additional ban after breaching England team protocols with an unauthorised trip home, landing an undisclosed fine and a written warning instead.Archer breached the England and Wales Cricket Board’s strict guidelines by taking a brief detour to his flat in Hove between first and second Tests against the West Indies, during which he met with an individual from outside the ‘bio-secure’ bubble.

Jofra Archer: England bowler fined and given written warning by ECB

 England pace bowler Jofra Archer is fined and warned by the England and Wales Cricket Board for returning home between Tests.
BBC News

Jofra Archer: England fast bowler fined and warned over bio-secure breach

 England pace bowler Jofra Archer is fined and warned by the England and Wales Cricket Board for breaching bio-secure protocols.
BBC News

Ben Stokes should be Jofra Archer's role model - Carlos Brathwaite

 England pace bowler Jofra Archer should use team-mate Ben Stokes as a role model, says West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite.
BBC News

Jofra Archer: What next for England and their pace bowler?

 Has Jofra Archer been punished fairly? Will he play in the third Test? And just how should England handle him from now on?
BBC News

England v West Indies: Rain delays start of day three in second Test

 Rain delays the start of day three in the second Test at Emirates Old Trafford, with West Indies 32-1 in reply to England's 469.
BBC News

Archer breach could have ended up costing ECB 'tens of millions of pounds' - Giles

 Jofra Archer's breach of bio-secure protocols could have cost the ECB "tens of millions of pounds", says director of cricket Ashley Giles.
BBC News
West Indies cricket team arrive in UK for test series

West Indies cricket team arrive in UK for test series

Cricket West Indies (CWI) arrive in Manchester ahead of the three-test series against England.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:35Published

Jofra Archer trip could have been 'a disaster' for England's summer of cricket

Jofra Archer trip could have been 'a disaster' for England's summer of cricket

Jofra Archer's unauthorised trip to Brighton could have resulted in "a disaster" costing "tens of millions of pounds" according to the Ashley Giles.Archer breached the strict bio-security guidelines that have been placed on the ongoing Test series against the West Indies by taking a brief detour to his Brighton home and meeting an unnamed individual following last week's defeat in Southampton.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:14Published
Jofra Archer 'extremely sorry' as England drop bowler for bio-secure breach

Jofra Archer 'extremely sorry' as England drop bowler for bio-secure breach

England bowler Jofra Archer has been sent into self-isolation and ruled out of this today's second Test against the West Indies after "a breach of the team's bio-secure protocols".Both teams have been living, training and sleeping in two 'bubble' sites, at the Ageas Bowl and Emirates Old Trafford, adhering to strict health and safety procedures agreed by both boards, put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.Archer has now confessed to breaking those rules and has been removed from the team environment immediately.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published

England v West Indies: Late slump leaves tourists as favourites

 England lose 5-30 late on the fourth day as they open up a 170-run lead over West Indies on day four of the first Test.
BBC News

England vs West Indies: Jofra Archer ruled out of second Test after breaching 'bio-secure protocols'

England's Jofra Archer has been ruled out the second Test vs the West Indies after breaching...
talkSPORT - Published

Jofra Archer excluded from England Test vs West Indies over Covid-19 protocols

Jofra Archer excluded from England Test vs West Indies over Covid-19 protocols Jofra Archer breached the England cricket team's bio-secure protocols surrounding coronavirus...
Daily Star - Published

Cricket: Chaos as England's Jofra Archer axed for Covid-19 breach

Cricket: Chaos as England's Jofra Archer axed for Covid-19 breach Jofra Archer has been excluded from the second Test for breaching England's strict biosecure...
New Zealand Herald - Published


Archer dropped by England for covid-19 protocol breach

Archer dropped by England for covid-19 protocol breach

England quick Jofra Archer will miss the second test against West Indies following a breach of the team's bio-secure protocols.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:37Published
'Super Saturday': England's pubs and bars open for business

'Super Saturday': England's pubs and bars open for business

Hospitality businesses across England are preparing to welcome around nine million customers on so-called 'Super Saturday'. Businesses ranging from hairdressing salons to Britain's smallest pub have..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:52Published