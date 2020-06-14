Global  
 

Kumbh festival should be held in 2021 with same rituals, traditions: Uttarakhand CM
Kumbh festival should be held in 2021 with same rituals, traditions: Uttarakhand CM

Kumbh festival should be held in 2021 with same rituals, traditions: Uttarakhand CM

Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Trivendra Singh Rawat on July 18 stated that the Kumbh festival should be held in 2021 with the same rituals and traditions in the state.

Earlier, Akhara Parishad said the schedule of 2021 Haridwar Kumbh cannot be deferred and it will have to be held on time.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Trivendra Singh Rawat Trivendra Singh Rawat Indian politician

Haridwar Kumbh Mela Haridwar Kumbh Mela


Uttarakhand Uttarakhand State in northern India

Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad Hindu secret body of saints


