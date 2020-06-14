Kumbh festival should be held in 2021 with same rituals, traditions: Uttarakhand CM

Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Trivendra Singh Rawat on July 18 stated that the Kumbh festival should be held in 2021 with the same rituals and traditions in the state.

Earlier, Akhara Parishad said the schedule of 2021 Haridwar Kumbh cannot be deferred and it will have to be held on time.