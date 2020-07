Top 10 Awful Truths About Movies We Love Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 10:02s - Published 2 minutes ago Top 10 Awful Truths About Movies We Love Well, these films did not age well. For this list, we’ll be looking at some of the most problematic things about some of our favorite movies. 0

Well, these films did not age well. For this list, we'll be looking at some of the most problematic things about some of our favorite movies. Our countdown includes "Love Actually", "Wedding Crashers", "Avatar", and more!





