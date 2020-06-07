Global  
 

Manipur ADGP Arvind Kumar allegedly shoots himself with service gun
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:19s - Published
Manipur ADGP Arvind Kumar allegedly shoots himself with service gun

Additional Director General of Police ADGP (Law and Order) Arvind Kumar allegedly shot himself with his service gun at his official quarter at 2nd Manipur Rifles Complex in Imphal on July 18.

He has reportedly been taken to the hospital.

More details are awaited.

Manipur ADGP Arvind Kumar shoots self with service gun, being operated at hospital in Imphal

 Local media agencies reported that Kumar shot himself inside his office chamber at around 1 PM in the afternoon.
DNA
Manipur govt is stable, to complete full term: Ram Madhav [Video]

Manipur govt is stable, to complete full term: Ram Madhav

BJP Leader Ram Madhav on Manipur government's stability said that the government has been winning elections and it will be stable until 2022. Ram Madhav said, "Today, we are felicitating our newly elected member of Rajya Sabha. It was a grand victory for people of Manipur BJP leadership. We are being asked about stability of Government since 1 year, it is stable and it has been winning elections and will be stable until 2022."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:16Published
Imphal-Jiribam highway cut off after massive landslide [Video]

Imphal-Jiribam highway cut off after massive landslide

High-altitude Imphal-Jiribam highway was cut off after massive landslide. Road was washed out near Sinam village, halting traffic completely. Authorities reached the spot to inspect the site and restoration process started. Highway connects Manipur's capital to state's western-most boundary Jiribam.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:34Published
12-year-old cracks HSLC exam in Manipur [Video]

12-year-old cracks HSLC exam in Manipur

Age is just a number for Issac Paulallungmuan, who has scored 72% in Manipur High School Leaving Certificate Exam. He is the first 12 years old child who had appeared and cleared the High School Leaving Certificate Exam (HSLC) in the First Division. While speaking to ANI, Paulallungmuan said, "Results were a bit below my expectation. I want to study Zoology and Paleontology as I'm interested in animals. We should always believe in ourselves."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:35Published

2 arrested in connection with alleged attempts to destabilise Rajasthan govt: ADGP [Video]

2 arrested in connection with alleged attempts to destabilise Rajasthan govt: ADGP

Two persons have been arrested in connection with alleged attempts to destabilise state government in Rajasthan on July 11. Speaking on it, Ashok Kumar Rathore, ADGP, Special Operations Group (SOG), Rajasthan said, "Two persons, Bharat Malani and Ashok Singh, have been arrested in connection with alleged attempts to destabilise state government. They are being questioned and will be produced before a court today. The further investigation will be done as per court's order. The accused have no criminal background in past."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:52Published
Vikas Dubey encounter: 'Official statement to be issued soon', says UP ADG [Video]

Vikas Dubey encounter: 'Official statement to be issued soon', says UP ADG

Additional Director General (ADG) of Law and Order of Uttar Pradesh, Prashant Kumar commented over the question that under which circumstances the encounter took place or whether there was any negligence by police personnel, he replied, "Official statement will be issues soon." "After car overturned, Vikas Dubey tried to snatch police weapon and attempted to flee after which there was retaliatory fire by Police in which he was injured. He was declared dead after being taken to hospital. We'll issue official statement soon," ADG added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:21Published
Kanpur encounter: 3 arrested by Haryana Police, informs UP ADG [Video]

Kanpur encounter: 3 arrested by Haryana Police, informs UP ADG

Additional Director General (Law and Order) in Uttar Pradesh Police, Prashant Kumar on July 8 informed that three persons have been arrested by Haryana Police in Faridabad in connection with the Kanpur encounter. The persons identified as Kartike urf Prabhat, Ankur and Shravan. "Haryana Police have arrested 3 men, Kartike alias Prabhat, Ankur and Shravan in Faridabad. Police recovered 2 government police pistol of 9mm caliber, 2 pistols and 45 live rounds. We will take them into custody," said Kumar.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:28Published

Stash of ammunition believed to be of World War-II era found in Imphal [Video]

Stash of ammunition believed to be of World War-II era found in Imphal

The stash of ammunition including live cartridges discovered by a person while levelling plot of land in Imphal's Moreh. The items are believed to be of World War-II era. Speaking on it, ASP (Law and Order) of Moreh, Sangboi Gangte said, "It has been safely removed from residential area."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:54Published
COVID: Imphal apparel manufacturing cum training centre produces low-cost masks [Video]

COVID: Imphal apparel manufacturing cum training centre produces low-cost masks

To meet the demand for face masks amid COVID-19 outbreak, apparel manufacturing cum training centre in Manipur has taken an initiative. Besides producing low-costs masks, the factory has decided to provide opportunity to women employees to earn livelihood. Firm is manufacturing around 1500 masks per day. Factory has also provided masks to corona warriors including police, doctors.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:38Published

