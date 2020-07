Huge endangered Lappet-faced Vulture spotted in Kruger National Park Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:52s - Published 2 minutes ago Huge endangered Lappet-faced Vulture spotted in Kruger National Park A large endangered lappet-faced Vulture was spotted in Kruger National Park. Footage shows the vulture sitting on top of a dead tree on Hippo Pools Road watching over the park for food. 0

A large endangered lappet-faced Vulture was spotted in Kruger National Park. Footage shows the vulture sitting on top of a dead tree on Hippo Pools Road watching over the park for food.





