Long-time Georgia US Representative and civil rights icon, John Lewis dies at 80.



Tweets about this David P. Hale RT @Yamiche: Awful, awful news: Civil Rights Icon Rep John Lewis has died. 2 seconds ago thomas kennedy RT @HamillHimself: "I have been beaten, my skull fractured & arrested more than 40 times so that each & every person has the right to regis… 3 seconds ago Matt RT @TheBlackCaucus: The @TheBlackCaucus Mourns the Loss of Congressman John Lewis https://t.co/9qRE2uRq1L The world has lost a legend; the… 3 seconds ago Amy Booth 🥧☕️ RT @Stonekettle: Really looking forward to the tweet grudgingly commemorating the passing of civil rights icon John Lewis written by a staf… 4 seconds ago Valda De Dieu "YOU left me just when I needed you most"... https://t.co/vB6ACNbKzK John Lewis, Civil Rights Icon and Georgia Cong… https://t.co/RcWHVnDdxI 4 seconds ago Liberty Girl RT @PressSec: Rep. John Lewis was an icon of the civil rights movement, and he leaves an enduring legacy that will never be forgotten. We h… 5 seconds ago [email protected] RT @CNNnewsroom: “The greatest tribute that all of us could take is to be engaged and participate in this upcoming election and elections f… 5 seconds ago Pamela Stovall RT @robreiner: Instead of issuing a disingenuous statement about John Lewis, Mitch McConnell should honor this loving Civil Rights icon by… 6 seconds ago