Protesters gather following UK police officer kneeling on man's neck

A group of protesters gathered outside Islington Police Station on Saturday (July 18) to protest against police violence after footage emerged of an officer kneeling on a man's neck during an arrest in north London on Thursday.

Demonstrators took the knee in the street outside the police station and chanted "the UK is not innocent." The man's lawyer has said the incident "mirrors almost identically what happened to George Floyd" but added the injuries were "fortunately minimal"