Stringent health measures ahead of EU summit on COVID-19 recovery plan
Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Health and safety preparations were made for the arrival of European Union leaders for day two of EU budget negotiations.

Workers conducted a deep clean of the meeting room at the European Council in Brussels before negotiations continued.View on euronews

Divided EU holds second day of talks over coronavirus rescue plan [Video]

Leaders at odds over proposed $858bn package aimed at pulling the bloc out of what could be its deepest ever recession.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:11Published
This week in the EU: Turkey tensions, Polish elections and vaccine politics [Video]

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 06:57Published
Brexit briefing: 166 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latest figures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published
Rule of law to be important part of EU summit talks, says Justice Commissioner [Video]

The EU has been trying for years to get some countries to respect basic rules like media freedom and independence of the judiciary without success. One of the proposals on the table at the summit is to cut funding to countries found breaching rule of law principles. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:05Published

EU leaders to meet in person for first time since pandemic to agree recovery package

 Angela Merkel to play key role at European Council summit in Brussels to break deadlock
Independent
Our partnership significant for world peace: PM Modi at India-EU Summit 2020 [Video]

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi addressed India-EU Summit 2020 via video conference on July 15. PM Modi said, "India and European Union are natural partners. Our partnership is significant for peace and stability of the world. This reality has become even more clear in the global situation today," said PM Modi at the 15th India-EU (virtual) summit. European side has been headed by President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. The Indian delegation at the summit will be led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India-EU summit was cancelled in March due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:17Published

EU's Michel proposes 5 billion euros Brexit emergency fund

 European Council President Charles Michel said on Friday that EU talks with Britain on their new relationship were “not easy” and countries, regions and..
WorldNews
15th meeting of India-EU summit will be held in virtual mode on July 15: MEA [Video]

The official spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Anurag Srivastava informed that 15th meeting of India-EU summit will be held in virtual mode on 15 July. Anurag Srivastava said, "The 15th meeting of India-EU summit will be held in virtual mode on 15 July. It will be co-chaired by Prime Minister, President of European Council and President of European Commission. The summit will review India-EU cooperation, also expected to discuss developments around COVID."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:00Published

Black EU lawmaker reports Belgian police violence [Video]

Pierrette Herzberger-Fofana, a German Green party deputy who was born in Mali, told the European Parliament on Wednesday that she was a victim of "extremely traumatic" police violence outside a Brussels railway station. Olivia Chan reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:34Published
Thousands gather for anti-racism protest in Brussels [Video]

Several thousand demonstrators marched in Brussels against racism and police violence and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

