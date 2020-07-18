‘India isn't closing its doors under Aatmanirbhar Bharat’: Piyush Goyal HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:30s - Published 3 weeks ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:30s - Published ‘India isn't closing its doors under Aatmanirbhar Bharat’: Piyush Goyal Union Minister Piyush Goyal clarified that India is not closing its door under Aatmanirbhar Bharat. He attended the webinar 'Business continuity between India and France during COVID'. He said, “When we talk of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, India isn't closing its doors. India, on the contrary, is opening the door to wider engagement, deeper trade relationships, we want to be part of global supply chains and we want to be a trusted partner of international economic activity.” Watch the full video for more. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Aatmanirbhar Bharat is going to be a defining moment for India’s future, says Piyush Goyal The Union Minister for Commerce and Industry and Railways said the government has identified 20...

Hindu - Published 2 weeks ago







Tweets about this