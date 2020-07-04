Police must apologise for ‘knee on neck’ arrest, says lawyer

|
|
Metropolitan Police Territorial police force responsible for law enforcement in Greater London
Black Lives Matter: Met Police chief says she would not take knee and officers did it as they felt pressured toMetropolitan Police officers have been ordered not to take a knee during protests
Independent
Canisters and bottles thrown at police in Finsbury Park
Met Police close illegal event after week of violence in LondonExtra officers are put on patrol following a week of violence in London which saw seven murders.
BBC News
Met police officer suspended over ‘knee on neck’ video
Killing of George Floyd May 2020 police killing of an unarmed man in Minneapolis, Minnesota
Authorities must apologise for 'knee on neck' police arrest, lawyer saysMarcus Coutain in court on knife charge as solicitor compares incident to George Floyd case
Independent
'Knee-on-neck' arrest man 'owed an apology', says lawyerMarcus Coutain's lawyer says the arrest "mirrored almost identically what happened to George Floyd".
BBC News
A 'huge moment' for police reform that could reshape Black communities for generationsCommunities across the U.S. are having serious conversations about how to reimagine policing in wake of George Floyd's death. Hard work lies ahead.
USATODAY.com
London Capital of the United Kingdom
Boris Johnson’s global Britain collides with global realityIn early February, just after leaving the European Union and before Britain was engulfed by the coronavirus, Prime Minister Boris Johnson declared his country..
WorldNews
Coronavirus: London police to enforce face masks 'as last resort'Dame Cressida Dick hopes shoppers who refuse to wear masks will be "shamed" into compliance.
BBC News
Depp presented with flowers on arrival at court
Aston Villa surprise Arsenal 1-0 to climb out of drop zoneLondon, Jul 21 (efe-epa).- Aston Villa beat Arsenal 1-0 Tuesday to climb out of the Premier League drop zone at the expense of Watford, who fell 4-0 to..
WorldNews
Pompeo urges countries to resist Chinese 'threat'
London Borough of Islington Borough in United Kingdom
UK officer suspended over 'knee on neck' videoA deputy commissioner calls footage of the arrest in Islington "extremely disturbing".
BBC News
Footage of officer 'kneeling on neck' investigatedLondon Mayor Sadiq Khan expresses concern about video of the "distressing arrest" in Islington.
BBC News
Police investigate fatal shooting after man found dead near prison
