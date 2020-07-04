Global  
 

Police must apologise for 'knee on neck' arrest, says lawyer
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:41s - Published
Police must apologise for ‘knee on neck’ arrest, says lawyer

Police must apologise for ‘knee on neck’ arrest, says lawyer

The lawyer for a man who was arrested as a police officer knelt on his neck – in a case that "mirrors almost identically what happened to George Floyd" – has called for a formal apology from Scotland Yard.Marcus Coutain, 48, was filmed pleading with officers to "get off my neck" as he was handcuffed on the pavement in Islington, north London, on Thursday evening.The police watchdog is investigating the manner of the arrest, which has resulted in one Metropolitan Police officer being suspended and another placed on restricted duties.

Metropolitan Police Metropolitan Police Territorial police force responsible for law enforcement in Greater London

Black Lives Matter: Met Police chief says she would not take knee and officers did it as they felt pressured to

 Metropolitan Police officers have been ordered not to take a knee during protests
Independent
Canisters and bottles thrown at police in Finsbury Park [Video]

Canisters and bottles thrown at police in Finsbury Park

Two men have been arrested after officers were met with violence while trying to break up “unlicensed music event” in north London, Scotland Yard said.The Metropolitan Police said residents living near the Woodberry Down Estate in Finsbury Park alerted officers to the event from 11pm on Friday night.Officers attended and attempted to get the crowd to leave but the group became hostile, the force added added.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:40Published

Met Police close illegal event after week of violence in London

 Extra officers are put on patrol following a week of violence in London which saw seven murders.
BBC News
Met police officer suspended over ‘knee on neck’ video [Video]

Met police officer suspended over ‘knee on neck’ video

A Metropolitan Police officer has been suspended and another placed on restricted duties after a video appeared to show one of them kneeling on a man’s neck.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:39Published

Killing of George Floyd Killing of George Floyd May 2020 police killing of an unarmed man in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Authorities must apologise for 'knee on neck' police arrest, lawyer says

 Marcus Coutain in court on knife charge as solicitor compares incident to George Floyd case
Independent

'Knee-on-neck' arrest man 'owed an apology', says lawyer

 Marcus Coutain's lawyer says the arrest "mirrored almost identically what happened to George Floyd".
BBC News

A 'huge moment' for police reform that could reshape Black communities for generations

 Communities across the U.S. are having serious conversations about how to reimagine policing in wake of George Floyd's death. Hard work lies ahead.
 
USATODAY.com

London London Capital of the United Kingdom

Boris Johnson’s global Britain collides with global reality

 In early February, just after leaving the European Union and before Britain was engulfed by the coronavirus, Prime Minister Boris Johnson declared his country..
WorldNews

Coronavirus: London police to enforce face masks 'as last resort'

 Dame Cressida Dick hopes shoppers who refuse to wear masks will be "shamed" into compliance.
BBC News
Depp presented with flowers on arrival at court [Video]

Depp presented with flowers on arrival at court

Johnny Depp has been presented with a bouquet of flowers as he arrived at the Royal Courts of Justice in central London where his libel action against News Group Newspapers continues. Report by Chinnianl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:50Published

Aston Villa surprise Arsenal 1-0 to climb out of drop zone

 London, Jul 21 (efe-epa).- Aston Villa beat Arsenal 1-0 Tuesday to climb out of the Premier League drop zone at the expense of Watford, who fell 4-0 to..
WorldNews
Pompeo urges countries to resist Chinese 'threat' [Video]

Pompeo urges countries to resist Chinese 'threat'

[NFA] U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo encouraged other nations to follow the UK's lead and push back against the actions of the Chinese Communist Party. Speaking on an official visit to London on Tuesday, Pompeo also described China's leadership as a threat. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:44Published

London Borough of Islington London Borough of Islington Borough in United Kingdom

UK officer suspended over 'knee on neck' video

 A deputy commissioner calls footage of the arrest in Islington "extremely disturbing".
BBC News

Footage of officer 'kneeling on neck' investigated

 London Mayor Sadiq Khan expresses concern about video of the "distressing arrest" in Islington.
BBC News
Police investigate fatal shooting after man found dead near prison [Video]

Police investigate fatal shooting after man found dead near prison

A man in his 20s has died after being found with gunshot wounds near Pentonville prison in north London.Police were called to Roman Way, Islington, at around 3.20pm on Saturday following reports of shots being fired.The man died of his injuries at the scene.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

