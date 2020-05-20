Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Construction company collecting samples for soil testing: Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:15s - Published
Construction company collecting samples for soil testing: Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust

Construction company collecting samples for soil testing: Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust

The second meeting of Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust has been concluded in the evening of July 18 in Ayodhya.

While taking to ANI, the General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai said, "Larsen and Toubro (construction engineering company) is collecting samples for soil testing.

Drawing of temple's foundation will be made on basis of the strength of soil 60 m below.

Work to lay down the foundation will begin on basis of the drawing." "15 trustees attended the meeting in Ayodhya" Champat Rai added.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Offical page of Shree Ram Mandir Trust

Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust members hold 2nd meeting [Video]

Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust members hold 2nd meeting

The second meeting of Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust took place at Circuit House Ayodhya on July 18. President of the Trust, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das Maharaj, Treasurer, Swami Govind Dev Giriji Maharaj and General Secretary, Champat Rai attended the meeting. Several other members of the Trust joined the meeting via video conference. Additional Chief Secretary of Home Department, Awanish K Awasthi was also present in the meeting. According to the sources, the date for the beginning of temple construction is likely to be finalised in the meeting. The Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust was formed by the Central Government after the Supreme Court of India directive regarding it on November 09, 2019.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:20Published
We desire PM Modi to visit Ayodhya so that temple's construction may begin: Ram Janmabhoomi Trust [Video]

We desire PM Modi to visit Ayodhya so that temple's construction may begin: Ram Janmabhoomi Trust

Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, spox of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, President of Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on July 03 said the trust members will meet on July 18 in Ayodhya. Adding to it, he said the purpose will be construction of Ram Temple. "We want that PM Modi to visit here once so that construction may begin," he further added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:30Published

Ayodhya Ayodhya Metropolitan City in Uttar Pradesh, India

Ram Temple: Bhoomi Poojan likely to take place on August 5, PM Modi may visit Ayodhya to attend

 The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra meeting is scheduled for 3 pm in Ayodhya on Saturday.
DNA

Head of Ram temple construction committee arrives in Ayodhya to attend Trust meeting on Saturday

 The construction of the Ram temple was stopped in March due to the nationwide lockdown imposed by the government to curb the spread of coronavirus.
DNA

Larsen & Toubro Larsen & Toubro Indian multinational conglomerate company

Equity indices continue upward journey, LandT among top gainers [Video]

Equity indices continue upward journey, LandT among top gainers

Equity benchmark indices swung upward for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday with buying across several counters. The BSE SandP Sensex closed 519 points or 1.49 per cent higher at 35,430 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 160 points or 1.55 per cent at 10,471. Larsen and Toubro jumped by 6.73 per cent to Rs 968.50 per share after the engineering and construction multinational called for reduction in India's dependence on imported products, including those from China, and called for a feasible Make in India ecosystem. Shares of IndusInd Bank rose 6.5 per cent to Rs 521.90 after the private sector lender said that its promoter had acquired additional shares of the bank through open market purchases. Bajaj Finance rose by 9.2 per cent while NTPC was up by 5.7 per cent, Hindalco by 5.4 per cent, UPL by 3.8 per cent, Power Grid Corporation by 3.7 per cent and Axis Bank by 3.3 per cent. However, Reliance Industries dropped by 1.4 per cent to Rs 1,721.70 per share on profit booking along with Bharti Airtel, Vedanta and Maruti Suzuki. Meanwhile, Asian shares see-sawed in a wild ride following confusing statements from the White House over the US-China trade deal with President Donald Trump later clarifying the pact was fully intact. Hong Kong's Hang Seng climbed by 1.62 per cent and Japan's Nikkei added 0.5 per cent while South Korea's Kospi inched up by 0.21 per cent

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published
Equity indices flat as India-China tensions simmer, banking stocks slip [Video]

Equity indices flat as India-China tensions simmer, banking stocks slip

Equity benchmark indices were flat during early hours on Thursday as border tensions between India and China continued to simmer while COVID-19 infections surged.At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 68 points or 0.2 per cent at 33,576 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 18 points or 0.19 per cent at 9,900. Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed amid lacklustre trading. Among stocks, private banks slipped with ICICI Bankdown by 1.1 per cent to Rs 338.10 per share. Kotak Mahindra Bank dipped by 0.9 per cent, Axis Bank by 0.8 per cent and IndusInd Bank by 0.6 per cent. The others which lost were ONGC, Adani Ports, NTPC, Larsen and Toubro and Bajaj Auto. However, those which gained marginally were UPL, Bajaj Finserv, ITC, Vedanta, Britannia and Dr Reddy's. Meanwhile, Asian stocks fell as spiking coronavirus cases in several US states and China pushed back hopes of a quick global economic recovery from the pandemic. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan lost by 1 per cent. Japan's Nikkei was down by 1.3 p

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:14Published
Equity indices hold firm, pharma and financial stocks up [Video]

Equity indices hold firm, pharma and financial stocks up

Equity benchmark indices gained for the second consecutive day on Wednesday as heavy buying was witnessed in pharma and financial stocks. The BSE SandP Sensex closed 622 points or 2.06 per cent higher at 30,819 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 187 points or 2.11 per cent at 9,067. All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the positive zone with Nifty pharma up by 4.1 per cent, financial service by 3 per cent and realty by 2.2 per cent. Home loan lender HDFC ticked up by 5.89 per cent, Mahindra and Mahindra by 5.7 per cent, Bharat Petroleum Corporation by 5.6 per cent and GAIL by 5.4 per cent. Bajaj Finance rose by 3.8 per cent after the company reported a profit after tax of Rs 948 crore for the quarter ended March, marking a 19.4 per cent decline year-on-year on higher provisioning to offset Covid-19 impact. Reliance Industries also ticked up 1.8 per cent as its Rs 53,000 crore mega issue opened today. The other prominent gainers were GAIL, Larsen and Toubro, UPL and Eicher Motors. However, Bharti Infratel plunged by 6.9 per cent while IndusInd Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Vedanta and Bharti Airtel traded with a negative bias. Meanwhile, Asian markets traded mixed as diplomatic tensions between Australia and China escalated and new economic indicators pointed to more signs of recession. Sceptical report dented some hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine and concerns about a quick global recovery from the pandemic returned. A soft yen helped Japan's Nikkei to move up by 0.79 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up by 0.05 per cent and South Korea's Kospi edged up by 0.46 per cent.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:16Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Ram Mandir Trust members to meet on July 18 in Ayodhya [Video]

Ram Mandir Trust members to meet on July 18 in Ayodhya

The Ram Mandi Trust members meeting over the construction of Lord Ram Temple will held in Ayodhya on July 18. Trustee of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, Mahant Kamal Nayan Das Ji Maharaj..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:51Published
Why Ram temple trust wants PM Modi to visit Ayodhya: Nritya Gopal Das' appeal [Video]

Why Ram temple trust wants PM Modi to visit Ayodhya: Nritya Gopal Das' appeal

Nritya Gopal Das, chairman of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra trust, appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the construction of the Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. The trust..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:03Published
राम मंदिर निर्माण की शुरुआत के लिए पीएम मोदी को आ [Video]

राम मंदिर निर्माण की शुरुआत के लिए पीएम मोदी को आ

रामजन्मभूमि परिसर में भव्य राम मंदिर निर्माण की शुरुआत करने के लिए श्री राम..

Credit: LiveHindustan     Duration: 02:00Published