Construction company collecting samples for soil testing: Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust

The second meeting of Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust has been concluded in the evening of July 18 in Ayodhya.

While taking to ANI, the General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai said, "Larsen and Toubro (construction engineering company) is collecting samples for soil testing.

Drawing of temple's foundation will be made on basis of the strength of soil 60 m below.

Work to lay down the foundation will begin on basis of the drawing." "15 trustees attended the meeting in Ayodhya" Champat Rai added.