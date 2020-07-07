District Ganga officials to be considered for PM's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration 2020
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 03:08s - Published
District Ganga officials to be considered for PM's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration 2020
Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh launched the restructured Prime Minister's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration 2020 scheme and web portal on July 17.
In the first meeting of the National Ganga Council on December 14, 2019, at Kanpur under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it was decided to create a "Good performance for Ganga Rejuvenation" award for the Ganga districts under this scheme.
While addressing the meeting, Dr. Jitendra Singh said that the Mantra of "Maximum Governance, Minimum Government" is incomplete without citizen participation and citizen centricity.
After the tragic death of BJP leader Wasim Bari, along with his father and brother at the hands of terrorists, Union Minister Jitendra Singh and BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav, met his family in Bandipora at the residence of the late BJP leader. All the leaders paid tribute to Wasim Bari, his father and brother. They also assured the family members of all possible help, and handed over a compensation cheque.
Reacting on gangster Vikas Dubey's death in retaliatory firing by police on the morning of July 10, parents of slain cop Jitendra Singh (killed by the gangster during the raid operation) expressed relief. "Whatever happened with Vikas Dubey is good, the person who killed our sons is dead, he was supposed to die. This is what we wanted," said mother of slain cop. "My soul has got peace today, I want to thank Yogi government," said his father. Gangster Vikas Dubey who was being taken to Kanpur after his arrest, died in an encounter after he tried to run following an accident of car in STF convoy.
Devotees took holy dip in River Ganga on the third Monday of pious month of 'Sawan'. 'Sawan' is considered as one of the holiest auspicious months in the Hindu religion and it is dedicated to worship Lord Shiva. During this month, devotees of Shiva observed fast to seek his blessings.
The World Bank and the Government of India on July 07 signed a loan agreement to enhance support for the Namami Gange Programme that seeks to rejuvenate the Ganga River. The USD 400 million operation comprises a loan of USD381 million and a proposed guarantee of up to USD 19 million. The agreement was signed between Sameer Kumar Khare, Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance on behalf of the Government of India and Qaiser Khan, Acting Country Director (India), on behalf of the World Bank. The guarantee instrument will be processed separately. The Second National Ganga River Basin Project will help stem pollution in the iconic river and strengthen the management of the river basin, which is home to more than 500 million people. Under the Namami Gange Programme, 313 projects have been sanctioned till March 2020 at a total cost of Rs 28,966 crore in different sectors. The National Ganga River Basin Project (NGRBP) is an important component of Namami Gange. A World Bank-funded National Ganga River Basin Project (Ganga -I) for an amount of USD600 million (Rs 4,535 crore) is currently ongoing and is approved up to December 31, 2021 for funding infrastructure projects of pollution abatement in the river Ganga. The loan would be for a period of five years up to December 2026. The World Bank has been supporting the government's efforts since 2011 through the ongoing National Ganga River Basin Project. The USD400 million operation includes a proposed guarantee of up to USD19 million to backstop the government's payment obligations for three Hybrid-Annuity-Model Public-Private Partnership (HAM-PPP) investments on the Ganga's tributaries.
Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, offered prayers to Lord Hanuman at Hanuman Garhi temple on July 25. He will take stock of preparations of foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to lay foundation stone of Ram Temple on August 05. The construction of temple will begin after foundation stone laying ceremony.
Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath took stock of preparations on July 25 for the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He visited the site ahead of the foundation laying of Ram temple. The construction of temple will begin after foundation stone laying ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to lay foundation stone of Ram Temple on August 05.
Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath also held a meeting with Ayodhya MP, MLAs and members of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and local administration July 25. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to lay foundation stone of Ram Temple on August 05. The construction of temple will begin after foundation stone laying ceremony.
Richa Dubey, prime accused of Kanpur encounter, Vikas Dubey's wife on July 24 recalled the night and narrated the incident. She said that she took decision to stay away from Vikas Dubey as she did not want her children to follow their father footsteps. Vikas was an anxiety patient and she feels that the prime accused had an anxiety attack and during that panic attack he committed the crime. Reacting on Dubey's encounter case on Supreme Court, Richa asserted that she has full faith on judiciary and she will respect the judgment. Vikas Dubey was arrested by the Madhya Pradesh Police o July 9 from the premises of the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain while he was on the run following the encounter in Kanpur, where eight policemen were killed. The Uttar Pradesh Police killed Vikas Dubey in an encounter on after he 'attempted to flee' while being taken to Kanpur from Ujjain.
Richa Dubey, prime accused of Kanpur encounter, Vikas Dubey's wife on July 24 recalled the night and narrated the incident. She said that she could have stopped the incident if she would have been there. Richa added that she had the ability, and could have stopped Vikas from committing crime. Vikas Dubey was arrested by the Madhya Pradesh Police on July 9 from the premises of the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain after he was on the run for some days following the encounter in Kanpur, where eight policemen were killed. The Uttar Pradesh Police killed Vikas Dubey in an encounter on July 10 after he 'attempted to flee' while being taken to Kanpur from Ujjain.
Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested five persons in connection with Sanjit Yadav abduction case. Kanpur city Inspector General Mohit Agarwal held a press conference and briefed media on planning of the abduction. Agarwal said that the mastermind of the abduction and murder of Sanjit Yadav is Gyanendra Yadav. The criminals rented a house to put Sanjit, when he tried to escape they killed him on July 26 and the body was disposed off in Pandu River. "Teams have been formed to recover the body," said Agarwal.
Mother of Kanpur encounter's main accused, Vikas Dubey, Sarla Devi on July 22 appealed to son Deep Prakash Dubey to come forward and surrender himself else "police will kill Prakash and his family". She said, "Deep Prakash please come forward and surrender, else police will kill you and your family. You will get safety of police, you have done nothing, don't hide because of your relation with your brother Vikas Dubey." The UP police have announced a reward of Rs 20,000 for providing information related to whereabouts of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey's brother. Vikas's brother, Deep Prakash, has been absconding since the Kanpur encounter which killed eight policemen. Dubey was arrested by the Madhya Pradesh Police in Ujjain on July 9 from the premises of Mahakal temple after he was on the run for some days following the encounter in Kanpur. He was killed in an encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Police on July 10 after he "attempted to flee".
People in Chamoli district are facing troubles while crossing a river via damaged bridge. Some people are using temporary bridge which dangerous in this monsoon season in Uttarakhand. Locals said that they are not even getting daily rations due to the damage. But, according to District Magistrate of Chamoli, Swati S Bhadoriya, people are doing this for adventure.
Packing of relief packets for flood-affected people in Gopalganj was underway by district authorities in Patna on July 25. Kumar Ravi, District Magistrate said, "10,000 packets will be air-dropped. Packets weigh 5 kgs and contain flattened rice, jaggery, chana, candles and matchboxes. We seal them to avoid damage."
Briefing about the flood situation in the state of Bihar, Disaster Management Department, Principal Secretary, Pratyaya Amrit informed that around 10 lakh people have been hit by flood situation. "Around 10 lakh people are affected due to floods. With the help of NDRF and SDRF, we evacuated 1 lakh people. 21 relief camps have been set up," Pratyaya Amrit said.