District Ganga officials to be considered for PM's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration 2020

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh launched the restructured Prime Minister's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration 2020 scheme and web portal on July 17.

In the first meeting of the National Ganga Council on December 14, 2019, at Kanpur under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it was decided to create a "Good performance for Ganga Rejuvenation" award for the Ganga districts under this scheme.

While addressing the meeting, Dr. Jitendra Singh said that the Mantra of "Maximum Governance, Minimum Government" is incomplete without citizen participation and citizen centricity.

Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, Director General of the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) has also reached out to the Chief Secretaries of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal.

The award has been scheduled to be distributed on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas on October 31st, 2020