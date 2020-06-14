Global  
 

Hamilton on pole for Hungarian Grand Prix as Mercedes domination continues
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Hamilton on pole for Hungarian Grand Prix as Mercedes domination continues

Hamilton on pole for Hungarian Grand Prix as Mercedes domination continues

Lewis Hamilton set a new track record as he roared to his 90th Formula One career pole for Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix.The six-time world champion pulled out another of his magical laps to see off Valtteri Bottas by 0.107 seconds as the all-conquering Mercedes team locked out the front row for the third time in as many grands prix.

Lewis Hamilton on Hungarian Grand Prix pole position

 Lewis Hamilton beats team-mate Valtteri Bottas to lead a Mercedes one-two in qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix.
Hamilton fastest in Hungarian GP first practice

 Lewis Hamilton heads team-mate Valtteri Bottas to a Mercedes one-two in first practice at the Hungarian Grand Prix.
F1 preview: A lap of the Hungarian Grand Prix [Video]

F1 preview: A lap of the Hungarian Grand Prix

Facts and figures ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton looks to build on his first win of the season.Mercedes recorded two wins from two races in Austria and look set to dominate the 2020 season once more.

Sebastian Vettel fastest in Hungarian Grand Prix second practice

 Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel heads Valtteri Bottas' Mercedes in a wet second practice session at the Hungarian Grand Prix.
Verstappen fastest in Styrian GP practice as Ricciardo crashes

 Red Bull's Max Verstappen heads Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas in second practice at the Styrian Grand Prix.
How The COVID-19 Pandemic Is Fundamentally Changing The Way We Buy Cars [Video]

How The COVID-19 Pandemic Is Fundamentally Changing The Way We Buy Cars

With empty car showrooms across the country, US dealerships and automakers are struggling to adapt to a post-pandemic world. According to Business Insider, automakers such as Mercedes-Benz are questioning the need for big retail spaces. Instead, they're shifting to virtual tours and contact-free test drive dropoffs and pickups. About 60% of Infiniti retailers are bringing fully sanitized cars straight to customers' homes for test drives, too.

