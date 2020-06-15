|
Leeds CEO: We want to be in PL top six
Leeds CEO: We want to be in PL top six
Leeds United chief executive Angus Kinnear says they are aiming to finish in the top six of the Premier League in the near future after winning promotion as Championship champions.
