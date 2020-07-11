Tens of thousands protest in Russia's far east in support of arrested governor Sergei Furgal euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published 1 week ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:50s - Published Tens of thousands protest in Russia's far east in support of arrested governor Sergei Furgal Tens of thousands rally in Russia's far eastern city of Khabarovsk as new protests take place against the arrest of a popular regional governor amid charges of involvement in multiple murders.View on euronews 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Thousands in Russia’s Far East protest governor’s jailing MOSCOW (AP) — Thousands of protesters gathered Monday for a third straight day of massive rallies...

Seattle Times - Published 2 weeks ago



Protests Rock Russian Far East With Calls for Putin to Resign Tens of thousands took to the streets in Russia’s usually somnolent hinterland after the arrest of...

NYTimes.com - Published 2 weeks ago



