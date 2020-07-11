Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tens of thousands protest in Russia's far east in support of arrested governor Sergei Furgal
Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Tens of thousands protest in Russia's far east in support of arrested governor Sergei Furgal

Tens of thousands protest in Russia's far east in support of arrested governor Sergei Furgal

Tens of thousands rally in Russia's far eastern city of Khabarovsk as new protests take place against the arrest of a popular regional governor amid charges of involvement in multiple murders.View on euronews

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Khabarovsk Khabarovsk City in Khabarovsk Krai, Russia

Sergei Furgal protests: Putin picks new governor after murder allegation

 Governor Sergei Furgal of Khabarovsk has been replaced, after his arrest sparked mass demonstrations.
BBC News

Sergei Furgal: Fresh protests in Khabarovsk over governor's arrest

 Demonstrators say they are taking to the streets "because our governor was stolen from us".
BBC News

Sergei Furgal: The arrest fuelling anti-Moscow anger in Russia's far east

 Thousands have been rallying in Khabarovsk to demand their governor be returned for a fair trial.
BBC News
"Down with the Tsar!" Rare anti-Putin protests erupt over arrest of 'popular' regional governor [Video]

"Down with the Tsar!" Rare anti-Putin protests erupt over arrest of 'popular' regional governor

Thousands gathered in the city of Khabarovsk and some shouted, "Shame on Moscow!" and "Putin's a thief!" after their governor was arrested.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:04Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Thousands in Russia’s Far East protest governor’s jailing

MOSCOW (AP) — Thousands of protesters gathered Monday for a third straight day of massive rallies...
Seattle Times - Published

Protests Rock Russian Far East With Calls for Putin to Resign

Tens of thousands took to the streets in Russia’s usually somnolent hinterland after the arrest of...
NYTimes.com - Published


Tweets about this

MillerOval

Oval Miller RT @KenRoth: Ignoring threats from the Kremlin, protesters in Russia's Far East staged their biggest display of defiance yet, as tens of th… 11 hours ago

NewsEducate

Educate Yourself news & education Tens of thousands stage anti-Kremlin protest in Russia's far east https://t.co/vtGQLY1MJg via @YouTube 2 days ago

W_R_M28

Wayne M. RT @TIME: Tens of thousands of protesters challenge the Kremlin in far east Russian city https://t.co/7ow7lLP1WF 2 days ago

rodee55

LadyDee RT @TIMEWorld: Tens of Thousands of Protesters Challenge the Kremlin in Far East Russian City https://t.co/t6BR3BidH7 2 days ago

david_harman_uk

David Harman : STAY HOME, Dont let Boris fool you! Via @euronews: Tens of thousands protest in Russia's far east in support of arrested governor Sergei Furgal… https://t.co/0kw4pzSJDv 2 days ago

cole_stephen

Stephen Cole RT @euronews: Tens of thousands rally in Russia's far eastern city of Khabarovsk as new protests take place against the arrest of a popular… 2 days ago

cardcounterswin

J. McLaughlin Tens of Thousands of Protesters Challenge the Kremlin in Far East Russian City - TIME https://t.co/xNH9993iGy 2 days ago

tele6cayes

Radio Télé 6 Univers euronews: Tens of thousands rally in Russia's far eastern city of Khabarovsk as new protests take place against the… https://t.co/pq62OMveRO 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Residents of Khabarovsk, Russia rally against appointment of new governor [Video]

Residents of Khabarovsk, Russia rally against appointment of new governor

Residents of Khabarovsk, Russia rally against the appointment of the new governor Mikhail Degtyarev as acting governor of the region instead of Sergei Furgal, who was dismissed from office by Russian..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:56Published
Thousands take to the streets in Russia's Far East over governor's arrest [Video]

Thousands take to the streets in Russia's Far East over governor's arrest

Protesters in Russia's Khabarovsk region took to the streets on Saturday (July 18) calling for the release of governor Sergei Furgal. Footage shows protesters chanting: "Furgal is our choice" and..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 04:18Published
Massive protests in Russia after arrest of 'people’s governor' Sergei Furgal [Video]

Massive protests in Russia after arrest of 'people’s governor' Sergei Furgal

Tens of thousands are protesting in the country's far east after the arrest of Sergei Furgal arrest amid charges of involvement in multiple murders. He got elected governor of the Khabarovsk region in..

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 01:20Published