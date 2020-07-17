Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Murder Trial Of Robert Durst May Not Resume Until April 2021 Due To Pandemic
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:30s - Published
Murder Trial Of Robert Durst May Not Resume Until April 2021 Due To Pandemic

Murder Trial Of Robert Durst May Not Resume Until April 2021 Due To Pandemic

The murder trial of New York real estate heir Robert Durst may not resume until April of 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Amy Johnson reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Robert Durst murder trial may not resume until April

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The murder trial of New York real estate heir Robert Durst will not resume in...
Seattle Times - Published


Tweets about this

newssummedupNZ

News SummedUp NZ The Jinx documentary subject Robert Durst's murder trial postponed https://t.co/cH8yB4nx2J 3 hours ago

slimchick1900

tasha charles RT @CTVNews: Robert Durst murder trial may not resume until April https://t.co/qnKLctmpRN https://t.co/ffvdgPua3Z 5 hours ago

DrizinMoshe

Moshe Drizin Moshe Drizin Robert Durst murder trial may not resume until April https://t.co/uI9YsMHq2O https://t.co/Tcj3jDyMFl 5 hours ago

CTVNews

CTV News Robert Durst murder trial may not resume until April https://t.co/qnKLctmpRN https://t.co/ffvdgPua3Z 6 hours ago

AGNCanada

AgNCanada ⭈ Fighting for Truth & Justice CA/USA 🇨🇦 🦠 Robert Durst murder trial may not resume until April 🦠 🇨🇦 https://t.co/yEeTNv1UzF 9 hours ago

CTVNews

CTV News Robert Durst murder trial may not resume until April https://t.co/cyiLw9QELf https://t.co/gmxwxZIf6u 10 hours ago

DrizinMoshe

Moshe Drizin Moshe Drizin Robert Durst Murder Trial May Not Resume Until April https://t.co/VvWBGkBfWw https://t.co/u1vx9E5mtJ 11 hours ago

Kiwikatz1

Kiwikatz RT @NZStuff: The Jinx documentary subject Robert Durst's murder trial postponed https://t.co/WQml9Vam04 12 hours ago