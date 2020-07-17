Murder Trial Of Robert Durst May Not Resume Until April 2021 Due To Pandemic Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:30s - Published 7 minutes ago Murder Trial Of Robert Durst May Not Resume Until April 2021 Due To Pandemic The murder trial of New York real estate heir Robert Durst may not resume until April of 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Amy Johnson reports. 0

