Tliab In Trouble In Re-Election Bid

Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib is in big trouble in her re-election bid.

The New York Times reports that some of Detroit’s most prominent Black leaders are backing challenger Brenda Jones.

Jones is leading in the polls for the Aug.

4 Democratic primary.

She has wide ranging support throughout the district.

She also has a large contingent of influential Detroit ministers and Rev.

Wendell Anthony, the president of the Detroit chapter of the N.A.A.C.P.