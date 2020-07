Wilder, Bruce & Bowyer on Leeds' PL return Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:31s - Published 2 minutes ago Wilder, Bruce & Bowyer on Leeds' PL return Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder, Newcastle boss Steve Bruce and former Leeds midfielder Lee Bowyer react to Leeds' promotion to the Premier League. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this