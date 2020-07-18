New Ethics Scandal Could End Trudeau's Career

Justin Trudeau is embroiled in yet another ethics scandal.
This latest scandal is connected to the WE Charity slated to run a $660 million program for students unable to find summer work due to Covid-19.
The charity paid Trudeau's family members for speaking engagements.
But, CNN reports that Trudeau never thought to recuse himself from the cabinet decision on the contract.
Now there is a federal ethics investigation and the Trudeau is forced to make another humiliating apology.
Michael Bociurkiw said this latest scandal could end Trudeau's political career once and for all.