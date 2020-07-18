Global  
 

New Ethics Scandal Could End Trudeau's Career
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:37s - Published
Justin Trudeau is embroiled in yet another ethics scandal.

This latest scandal is connected to the WE Charity slated to run a $660 million program for students unable to find summer work due to Covid-19.

The charity paid Trudeau's family members for speaking engagements.

But, CNN reports that Trudeau never thought to recuse himself from the cabinet decision on the contract.

Now there is a federal ethics investigation and the Trudeau is forced to make another humiliating apology.

Michael Bociurkiw said this latest scandal could end Trudeau's political career once and for all.

