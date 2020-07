COVID 19 an mental health

THE LAST 4 MONTHS HAVE BEENTOUGH... A LOT OF PEOPLE HAVETRIED TO MAKE THE BESTOF THIS NEW NORMAL, BUT IT'S NOTTHAT EASYFOR MANY OTHERS...AND WITH NO END IN SIGHT TO THISPANDEMIC,COUNCELORS ARE TRYING TO HELPPEOPLELEARN TO FIND A LEVEL OF WELLBEING... RICK MCMULLAN IS A COUNCELORWITHREGION 8 MENTAL HEALTHSERVICES...AND HE HAS BEEN HELPING PEOPLECOPEWITH THE PANDEMIC...OFTEN THAT STARTS WITH THOSE WHOFIND OUT THEY HAVE THE VIRUS...THERE'S GOING TO BE OF COURSE A,AN INCREASE IN ANXIETY LEVEL.UM, THERE'S GOING TO BE UH,PERHAPSUH, DISBELIEF OR SHOCK, OFCOURSE.

UM...CERTAINLY THERE UMOFTEN IS GOING TO BEDEPRESSION THAT MAY FOLLOW THATANXIETYMCMULLAN SAYS THERE IS ALSOANOTHEREMOTION AT THE FOREFRONT FORSOMEPEOPLE HE SEES...AND THAT'SFEAR...THE UH, CONTAIGOUSNESS OF THISPARTICULAR UM CORONAVIRUS UM,IS, IS...UNIQUE, ANDNEW.

AND SO THERE IS SO MUCH THAT'S NOT KNOWN AND THE UNKNOWN IS CREATING ANXIETY AROUND EVEN WEARING A MASK TO KEEP THEM, AND OTHERS SAFE... THEY MAY UH, PERCIEVE THAT AS SOMEONE TRYING TO CONTROL THEM, AS AN OUTSIDE FORCE AGAINST THEIR WILL AND EVEN WITH THE VIRUS SPREADING... MAKING PEOPLE SICK, AND TAKING LIVES... MCMULLAN SAYS SOME BELIEVE THIS IS ALL A HOAX... SOME PEOPLE ARE USING THAT AS A DEFENSE MECHANISM TO UH, TO AVOID UH, COPING WITH THE REALITY OF WHAT'S GOING ON RICK SAYS THIS ALL SHOWS HOW IMPORTANT IT IS TO MANAGE YOUR STRESS LEVELS DURING THIS PANDEMIC... NOT JUST FOR YOUR OWN WELLBEING... BUT FOR YOUR FAMILY TOO... BE MORE RESILLIANT, AND MORE UM, MORE STEADY AND GROUNDED FOR YOUR CHILDREN HE SAYS REASSURE THEM THEY ARE SAFE AND LOVED... THOSE SAME TIPS APPLY TO THOSE WHO ARE TEACHERS, COACHES, AND ROLE MODELS... AND IF YOU ARE ANXIOUS ABOUT THE TIMES WE'RE LIVING THROUGH... MCMULLAN, SAYS THINK ABOUT A STRESS MANAGEMENT ROUTINE... IF YOU OR SOMEONE YOU KNOW NEEDS HELP... YOU CAN CALL ONE OF THE NUMBERS ON YOUR SCREEN MCMULLAN SAYS PEOPLE ARE RECIVING COUNSELING THROUGH REGION 8 MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES WITH A COUPLE OF OPTIONS... TRADITIONAL IN PERSON SESSIONS, AS WELL AS THROUGH TELE-HEALTH... TROY JOHNSON... 16 WAPT NEWS AT 10...