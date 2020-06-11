Coronavirus in numbers: Publication of daily UK death figures is paused
Coronavirus in numbers: Publication of daily UK death figures is paused
A further 13 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths in hospitals to 29,173, NHS England said on Saturday.The patients were aged between 49 and 96 years old and all had known underlying conditions.The Department for Health and Social Care said on Friday it was “pausing” publication of daily death figures for the whole of the UK after Health Secretary Matt Hancock ordered a review into claims by researchers that there were “statistical flaws” in the way they are calculated.
NHS England chief executive Sir Simon Stephens says tonight's final 'Clap for Carers' event is a chance for the country to thank healthcare workers as the National Health Service marks its 72nd birthday.
Baroness Harding, who is heading up the NHS Test and Trace programme, said the scheme had “got off to a good start”. She told the Downing Street briefing: “Given that it is still early days this is really encouraging, it means that the vast majority of people are responding positively and willingly, sharing information and self-isolating when needed. “Our first week of data shows this partnership (between the public and the NHS) has got off to a good start but together we know there are further improvements we can make to the system.” The UK's death toll has risen by 151, taking the total number of fatalities to to 41,279.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has ordered an urgent review into the calculation of death figures.This follows criticism from researchers of “statistical flaws” in the way deaths from Covid-19 are reported across England.
The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said 45,233 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Thursday – up by 114 from 45,119 the previous day.
The Department of Health and Social Care said 45,119 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Wednesday – up by 66 from 45,053 the previous day.
The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said 45,053 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Tuesday – up by 85 from 44,968 the previous day.
