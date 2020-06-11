Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus in numbers: Publication of daily UK death figures is paused
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Coronavirus in numbers: Publication of daily UK death figures is paused

Coronavirus in numbers: Publication of daily UK death figures is paused

A further 13 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths in hospitals to 29,173, NHS England said on Saturday.The patients were aged between 49 and 96 years old and all had known underlying conditions.The Department for Health and Social Care said on Friday it was “pausing” publication of daily death figures for the whole of the UK after Health Secretary Matt Hancock ordered a review into claims by researchers that there were “statistical flaws” in the way they are calculated.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

National Health Service (England) National Health Service (England) Publicly-funded healthcare system in England

Jeremy Hunt warns Boris Johnson patient care will suffer if NHS reorganisation goes ahead

 Former health secretary dismisses claims that structures hindered pandemic response - saying 'I don't think this was to do with NHS England'
Independent

Boris Johnson plans to bring NHS back under more political control

 Reorganisation planned to 'clip wings' of NHS England chief
Independent
Sir Simon Stephens on NHS birthday [Video]

Sir Simon Stephens on NHS birthday

NHS England chief executive Sir Simon Stephens says tonight's final 'Clap for Carers' event is a chance for the country to thank healthcare workers as the National Health Service marks its 72nd birthday. Report by Chinnianl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:20Published
NHS Test and Trace system is 'working well at scale' [Video]

NHS Test and Trace system is 'working well at scale'

Baroness Harding, who is heading up the NHS Test and Trace programme, said the scheme had “got off to a good start”. She told the Downing Street briefing: “Given that it is still early days this is really encouraging, it means that the vast majority of people are responding positively and willingly, sharing information and self-isolating when needed. “Our first week of data shows this partnership (between the public and the NHS) has got off to a good start but together we know there are further improvements we can make to the system.” The UK's death toll has risen by 151, taking the total number of fatalities to to 41,279.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:31Published

Matt Hancock Matt Hancock British Conservative politician

Coronavirus: Government suspends publication of daily UK-wide death toll over accuracy concerns

 Matt Hancock had ordered a review of the figures after academics sounded the alarm
Independent
Hancock orders urgent review into calculation of death figures [Video]

Hancock orders urgent review into calculation of death figures

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has ordered an urgent review into the calculation of death figures.This follows criticism from researchers of “statistical flaws” in the way deaths from Covid-19 are reported across England.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:28Published

Matt Hancock 'open' to national day of recognition for NHS staff on Covid-19 frontlines

 Call for recognition comes after unions demand government end platitudes and boost NHS staff's pay packets
Independent

Department of Health and Social Care Department of Health and Social Care United Kingdom government ministerial department

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises by 114 [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises by 114

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said 45,233 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Thursday – up by 114 from 45,119 the previous day.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:34Published
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 45,119 [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 45,119

The Department of Health and Social Care said 45,119 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Wednesday – up by 66 from 45,053 the previous day.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:34Published
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 45,053 [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 45,053

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said 45,053 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Tuesday – up by 85 from 44,968 the previous day.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:34Published
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 44,968 [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 44,968

The Department of Health and Social Care said 44,968 people have died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on July 13.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:34Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Covid: Why has the publication daily death data been paused?

The Government on Friday said it was pausing publication of the number of daily Covid-19 deaths while...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Independent


Daily UK coronavirus death toll abandoned over exaggeration claims

Daily UK coronavirus death toll abandoned over exaggeration claims Experts are worried that Public Health England is overstating the number of deaths each day,...
The Cornishman - Published


Tweets about this

SP_Keegan

Dr Shaun Keegan RT @telescoper: It's a reasonable inference that the numbers are rising... https://t.co/G42SMmP6RX 2 hours ago

telescoper

Peter Coles 🇮🇪 🌈 🇪🇺 🎷 🎶 It's a reasonable inference that the numbers are rising... https://t.co/G42SMmP6RX 2 hours ago

gard_trudi

Trudi Gard Oh right, now I get it. They don't want us to see the numbers climbing again because they need us out and spending… https://t.co/qoXRGsFAyB 3 hours ago

shellyspiano

Shelly Frape RT @Suewilson91: It's like the testing numbers. When the government don't like them, they are suddenly "unavailable". Hiding the deadly tru… 8 hours ago

about_to_begin

K RT @BremainInSpain: 'It's like the testing numbers. When the government don't like them, they are suddenly "unavailable". Hiding the deadly… 10 hours ago

BremainInSpain

BremainInSpain #FBPE 'It's like the testing numbers. When the government don't like them, they are suddenly "unavailable". Hiding the de… https://t.co/NwGR5Jbq5W 10 hours ago

Suewilson91

Sue Wilson #FBPE It's like the testing numbers. When the government don't like them, they are suddenly "unavailable". Hiding the dea… https://t.co/6acyLBP0hY 10 hours ago

KenCentralNotts

Ken Wake NottColl 🇪🇺🇬🇧 #HE - #FBPE - Ex-Tory In all honesty, the basic premise of this is something I can't disagree with. So just do what Scotland does, apply… https://t.co/jMCnYf3H31 10 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Latest: Massachusetts Reports 143 New Cases, 11 More Deaths [Video]

Coronavirus Latest: Massachusetts Reports 143 New Cases, 11 More Deaths

Health officials said the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state is 106,271 and the confirmed death toll is 8,163.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:34Published
Sachin pilot to hold press conference at 10 AM tomorrow, Rajasthan crisis deepens | Oneindia News [Video]

Sachin pilot to hold press conference at 10 AM tomorrow, Rajasthan crisis deepens | Oneindia News

Minutes after being dismissed from every office he held in Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot tweeted, "The truth can be harassed but not defeated. It was the 42-year-old's first public comment in nearly two..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:32Published
US has more than 3 million cases, but death toll trends downward [Video]

US has more than 3 million cases, but death toll trends downward

The US now has more than 3 million confirmed COVID-19 cases with states in the south and west seeing record high numbers each day. While the daily death toll for the country as a whole is trending..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:34Published