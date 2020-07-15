Tiger Woods Back Problems, Still One-Under 71 At Memorial

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Tiger Woods American professional golfer
Tiger Woods in danger of missing Memorial Tournament cutTiger Woods shoots a four-over-par 76 to sit outside the projected cut mark at the Memorial Tournament in Ohio.
BBC News
Coronavirus quarantine, Black Friday in July sales, Tiger Woods at Memorial: 5 things to know FridayChicago adds Iowa and Oklahoma to quarantine list, Black Friday brings hot deals in July and more things to start your Friday morning.
USATODAY.com
McIlroy and Woods make solid starts at Memorial as Finau leadsWorld number one Rory Mcilroy and Tiger Woods make solid starts to the Memorial Tournament as Tony Finau sets the early pace in Ohio.
BBC News
Rory McIlroy: It's been difficult to focus without fans during PGA Tour
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:22Published
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources