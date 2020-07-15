Global  
 

Tiger Woods Back Problems, Still One-Under 71 At Memorial
(CNN) After struggling to make the cut and troubled by persistent back problems, Tiger Woods showed promise of better things to come with a battling one-under-par 71 in the third round of the Memorial tournament on Saturday.

Woods, playing his first tournament since February, carded a 71 on the first day, but dropped back through the field with a four-over 76 on Friday, complaining that he was hindered by a sore back and admitting that "aging is not fun.

Tiger Woods in danger of missing Memorial Tournament cut

 Tiger Woods shoots a four-over-par 76 to sit outside the projected cut mark at the Memorial Tournament in Ohio.
BBC News

Coronavirus quarantine, Black Friday in July sales, Tiger Woods at Memorial: 5 things to know Friday

 Chicago adds Iowa and Oklahoma to quarantine list, Black Friday brings hot deals in July and more things to start your Friday morning.
USATODAY.com

McIlroy and Woods make solid starts at Memorial as Finau leads

 World number one Rory Mcilroy and Tiger Woods make solid starts to the Memorial Tournament as Tony Finau sets the early pace in Ohio.
BBC News
Rory McIlroy: It's been difficult to focus without fans during PGA Tour [Video]

Rory McIlroy: It's been difficult to focus without fans during PGA Tour

Rory McIlroy admits it is difficult to focus without a crowd during the PGA Tour. He feels his opponents including Tiger Woods may also struggle to adapt to the strange circumstances.As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the tournament is taking place behind closed doors.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:22Published

