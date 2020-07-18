Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Civil Rights Icon John Lewis Dies Of Pancreatic Cancer
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 04:04s - Published
Civil Rights Icon John Lewis Dies Of Pancreatic Cancer

Civil Rights Icon John Lewis Dies Of Pancreatic Cancer

Tributes are pouring in for civil rights icon and Congressman John Lewis, who died Friday; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Civil Rights Icon John Lewis Dies

Civil Rights Icon John Lewis Dies Watch VideoJohn Lewis, a civil rights icon and Georgia congressman, died Friday after battling...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsSBSSeattle TimesUSATODAY.comAceShowbizIndependentBBC News


Mariah Carey, Ice Cube, Paul McCartney and More Remember John Lewis

The music community is mourning the loss of civil rights icon John Lewis, who died July 17 after...
Billboard.com - Published

John Lewis once told a young Doc Rivers: 'We're just trying to get one at a time'

Clippers coach Doc Rivers was young player when he met civil rights icon John Lewis, who died Friday....
USATODAY.com - Published


Tweets about this

JackReece1963

JR RT @PressSec: Rep. John Lewis was an icon of the civil rights movement, and he leaves an enduring legacy that will never be forgotten. We h… 2 seconds ago

iambrig

Brigitte R. RT @robreiner: Instead of issuing a disingenuous statement about John Lewis, Mitch McConnell should honor this loving Civil Rights icon by… 2 seconds ago

Vonnie932

Vonnie932 RT @CBSNews: As millions mourn the death of Rep. John Lewis and his dedication to social justice, they are also remembering how he made oth… 4 seconds ago

roccomaddox2

Brett Nelson 🩸🦷 RT @HRC: “Those who are lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender are not others.” - John Lewis @HRC President @AlphonsoDavid remembers the ci… 5 seconds ago

jmegrl100

jamie RT @HuffPost: The civil rights icon gave us our “marching orders,” the former president wrote in a moving tribute to his friend. https://t.… 5 seconds ago

titarnya

Tarnya Haliti RT @HamillHimself: "I have been beaten, my skull fractured & arrested more than 40 times so that each & every person has the right to regis… 7 seconds ago

jarvismartin04

Juice Martin RT @africanarchives: Rest in Power to the Civil Rights icon, John Lewis. ✊🏿 https://t.co/R0afYhQdAy 7 seconds ago

wknorman

Ken Norman RT @ABC: Sen. Marco Rubio, attempting to pay tribute to Rep. John Robert Lewis, the Georgia Democrat and civil rights icon who died late Fr… 10 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

Rep. John Lewis: 1940-2020 [Video]

Rep. John Lewis: 1940-2020

Rep. John Lewis, an iconic civil rights leader, has died at age 40.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 03:22Published
Civil Rights Icon John Lewis Dead At 80 [Video]

Civil Rights Icon John Lewis Dead At 80

John Robert Lewis has died after a six-month battle with cancer, according to a statement from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Lewis is the son of sharecroppers. He survived a brutal beating by police..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
John Lewis, U.S. congressman and sharecropper's son, was civil rights hero [Video]

John Lewis, U.S. congressman and sharecropper's son, was civil rights hero

[NFA] John Lewis, who died on Friday at age 80, was a hero of the U.S. civil rights movement of the 1960s who endured beatings by white police and mobs and played an outsized role in American politics..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:06Published