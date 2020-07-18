Civil Rights Icon John Lewis Dies Of Pancreatic Cancer
Civil Rights Icon John Lewis Dies Of Pancreatic Cancer
Tributes are pouring in for civil rights icon and Congressman John Lewis, who died Friday; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
Watch VideoJohn Lewis, a civil rights icon and Georgia congressman, died Friday after battling...
The music community is mourning the loss of civil rights icon John Lewis, who died July 17 after...
Clippers coach Doc Rivers was young player when he met civil rights icon John Lewis, who died Friday....
Civil Rights Icon John Lewis Dead At 80 John Robert Lewis has died after a six-month battle with cancer, according to a statement from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Lewis is the son of sharecroppers.
Lewis is the son of sharecroppers.
