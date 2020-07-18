|
Remembering a civil rights icon: America honors Congressman John Lewis
Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 02:17s - Published
John Lewis, the civil rights icon and longtime Georgia congressman, has died of cancer. He was...
Independent - Published
Civil rights icon and longtime Congressman from Georgia John Lewis died Friday at the age of 80....
CBS News - Published
Like many of his colleagues, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., tweeted a tribute to John Lewis on Saturday...
Seattle Times - Published
Rep. John Lewis: 1940-2020
Rep. John Lewis, an iconic civil rights leader, has died at age 40.
Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 03:22Published
Civil Rights Icon John Lewis Dead At 80
John Robert Lewis has died after a six-month battle with cancer, according to a statement from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Lewis is the son of sharecroppers.
He survived a brutal beating by police..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:37Published
