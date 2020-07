MARTIN LUTHER KING JUNIOR.HE WAS AWARDED THE PRESIDENTIALMEDAL OF FREEDOM BY PRESIDENTOBAMA IN 2013.HE LEAVES BEHIND FOURDAUGHTERS, TWO SONS AND SEVERALGRANDCHILDREN.VIVIAN WAS 95 YEARS OLD.CHILDREN ARE LEADING THE FIGHTFOR SOCIAL JUSTICE AT A PROTEST

The Rev. C.T. Vivian, an early and key adviser to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., who organized...

(CNN)Two towering figures of the American civil rights movement died Friday, a major loss for a...