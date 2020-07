Maryvale YMCA and Embry Women's Health partner to bring faster COVID-19 testing Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 02:15s - Published 6 minutes ago Maryvale YMCA and Embry Women's Health partner to bring faster COVID-19 testing Arizonans have been getting COVID-19 tests at a high rate, but many have expressed frustration having to wait up to 10 to 12 days for results. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend RECENT.THE TOPIC WILL BE COVERING MOREIN-DEPTH FOR YOU AT 6:306789THOSE CORONAVIRUS TESTING SITESALL OVER THE VALLEY AS EFFORTSRAMP UP IN ARIZONA.WAIT TIMES ARE LOW.GOOD SIGN AFTER WEEKS OF SEEINGLONG LINES.WHAT PROBLEM THAT HAS PERSISTEDIS GETTING RESULTS BACK IN ATIMELY FASHION, SOME LABS TAKING10 TO 12 DAYS TO UPDATEPATIENTS.WE CHECKED IN ON ONE TESTINGSITE TODAY THAT MAY HAVE THESOLUTION TO THAT PROBLEM.AS OUR KARLA NAVARRETE FOUNDOUT, THEY'RE WORKING TO IMPROVEWHILE SERVING ONE OF THE HARDESTHIT ZIP CODES IN THE VALLEY.





