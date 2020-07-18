Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Maryland Lawmakers, Leaders Pay Tribute To Late Civil Rights Icon John Lewis
Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 01:36s - Published
Maryland Lawmakers, Leaders Pay Tribute To Late Civil Rights Icon John Lewis

Maryland Lawmakers, Leaders Pay Tribute To Late Civil Rights Icon John Lewis

Tributes from Maryland lawmakers and leaders continue to pour in for civil rights icon and Congressman John Lewis, a Georgia Democrat who died Friday at the age of 80.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Business, community leaders pay tribute to John Lewis, a civil rights icon and U.S. Congressman

Business and community leaders in Atlanta and across Georgia are mourning the death of civil rights...
bizjournals - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times


Senator Marco Rubio Posts John Lewis Tribute, But Uses Photo of Elijah Cummings

Marco Rubio, the senior senator from Florida, made a huge mistake when he took to Twitter to pay...
Just Jared - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

In His Words: Late Civil Rights Leader John Lewis [Video]

In His Words: Late Civil Rights Leader John Lewis

Devin Fehely spoke one-on-one with late congressman John Lewis in 2013. He described how he ended up on the front line of one of the pivotal chapters in the fight for equal rights. (7-18-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:34Published
Remembering civil rights icon John Lewis [Video]

Remembering civil rights icon John Lewis

Remembering civil rights icon John Lewis. 1940-2020

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:22Published
Death of Civil Rights Icon John Lewis Brings Reactions From Across Bay Area [Video]

Death of Civil Rights Icon John Lewis Brings Reactions From Across Bay Area

The death of congressman John Lewis was a shock to many in the Bay Area and beyond. On Saturday, those who knew him -- and knew of him -- spoke about his legacy. John Ramos reports. (7-18-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:07Published