Remembering Congressman John Lewis
U.S. Rep.
John Lewis was a giant in American politics and in the decades-long fight for civil rights.
CBS News’ Nancy Cordes has a look back at his unforgettable life.
AW Abner RT @ChenueHer: Our #11Alive billboard in downtown Atlanta - remembering two icons: C.T. Vivian and Congressman John Lewis. https://t.co/Tq5… 4 minutes ago
K. Cuellar “If you see something that is not right, not fair, not just, you have a moral obligation to do something about it”.… https://t.co/VJ4IsKYZxp 12 minutes ago
Lady Bridge Remembering and honoring Congressman John R. Lewis.
#JohnLewis
Aja C. Holmes, PhD RT @AVP_Acker: Remembering the life of two American Civil Rights Icon:
Congressman John Robert Lewis and Rev "C.T." Vivian.
Joey Miyashima RT @StoryCorps: Today, we're remembering Congressman John Lewis. In this StoryCorps conversation from 2018, he remembers how he first came… 26 minutes ago
#JohnLewis
Remembering civil rights icon John LewisRemembering civil rights icon John Lewis. 1940-2020
John Lewis’s Death Fuels ‘Black Lives Matter’ Mural ArtistsNorth Minneapolis has a new piece of public art, reports Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield (1:47).WCCO 4 News At 6 - July 18, 2020
Death of Civil Rights Icon John Lewis Brings Reactions From Across Bay AreaThe death of congressman John Lewis was a shock to many in the Bay Area and beyond. On Saturday, those who knew him -- and knew of him -- spoke about his legacy. John Ramos reports. (7-18-20)