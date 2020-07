Taste of North Omaha Continues Amid the Pandemic Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 02:14s - Published 2 days ago Taste of North Omaha Continues Amid the Pandemic 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend OF BRINGINGPEOPLE TOGETHER ...IT'S WHY MALCOMTILLER WANTED TOBRING NORTHOMAHA'S COMFORTFOODS TO ONEPLACE.164635 "WHENSOMEBODY WANTSSOME GOODCOOKING, SOMEGOOD FOOD ..YEAH YOU CAN GOTO THE BIGRESTAURANTS, YOUCAN GO TO ALL OFTHEM-THEY'REGREAT-BUT WHENYOU SOME ...LIKE I GOT IT ATHOME, EVERYBODYGOES TO NORTHOMAHA."THAT'S WHY HETOOK ON THE ROLEOF ORGANIZINGTHE TASTE OFNORTH OMAHA.164737 "THE WAYTHE CITY HASEMBRACED IT ANDLOVE IT ...I JUST ...I CAN'T THANK THECITY ENOUGH."THE EVENT WASSUPPOSED TO TAKEPLACE ONJUNETEENTHWEEKEND ...BUT BECAUSE OFTHE PANDEMIC ...TILLER WAS FORCEDTO MAKE CHANGES.THIS YEAR'S TASTEOF NORTH OMAHAWAS OUTSIDE ...ALLOWINGVENDORS ANDATTENDEES TOSOCIAL DISTANCE.164910 "I DON'TWANT TO BE HEREWITH A MASK ON,IN THE HOT SUNYOU KNOW ...WORKING LIKETHIS--BUT--IT'SSTILL KEEPINGEVERYBOODY SAFE,THEY CAN FEEL ALITTLE BIT NORMAL,THEY CAN GETTHEIR FOOD, THEYCAN GET THEIRITEMS, THEY CAN GOFEEL LIKE HEY I GOTOUT THE HOUSE, ICAME BACK HOMESAFE AND MY LIFE ISNOT LIKE IT'S BEENFOR THESE LASTFEWMONTHS--CRAZY!"FOR MANYVENDORS ...IT'S A CHANCE TOSHOW SUPPORT.165504 "IT'S GOODTO SUPPORT ONEANOTHER YOUKNOW I'MHERE--THERE'SOTHER VENDORSTHAT COME ANDSUPPORT ME ...YOU KNOW THEYCOME AND GET MYFOOD, AND I'LL GOINTO THEIRESTABLISHMENTAND I'LL BUY STUFFFROM THEM SO YOUKNOW WE COMETOGETHER AND WESUPPORT ONEANOTHER."FOR OTHERS IT'S ATEACHINGMOMENT...RONNEQUACLAYTON ..WHO STARTED ACOSMETIC LINEWITH HERDAUGHTER SAYS IT'SIMPORTANT TOTEACH THE YOUTHTHE VALUE OFOWNING YOUROWN BUSNESS.165937 " WE NEEDMORE BLACKBUSINESS OWNERSTHAT'S NOT AFTAIDTO BE DIFFERENTAND TO SHOWTHEIR KIDS HOWIMPORTANT IT IS TOHAVE AND RUNTHEIR OWNBUSINESS."MELANIEHENDERSON ..OWNS HER OWNMIXOLOGYACADEMY HASATTENED THE EVENTFOR THE PAST TWOYEARS.SHE ENCOURAGESTILLER TOCONTINUE HOSTINGTHE TASTE OFNORTH OMAHA..170638 "THIS RIGHTHERE--COVID-19--AND A LOT OFPEOPLE NOT BEINGOUT HERE TODAY ISNOT GOING TOSTOP US FROMDOING WHAT WEDO, WE ARE NORTHOMAHA AND WE'REGOING TO MAKE ITHAPPEN AND WE'REGOING TO TURNEVERYTHINGAROUND AND BEPOSITIVE ABOUTOUR BUSINESSES."165107 "IF WEDON'T SUPPORTOUR OWN WHOWILL?"IN OMAHA SYDNEYGRAY 3 NEWS NOW.TILLER SAYS HE HOPESTHE EVENT CONTINUESTO GROW AND ISOPTIMISTIC IT WILL TAKEPLACE ON JUNETEENTHWEEKEND, NEXT YEAR--- LET'S TAKE A LIVELOO





