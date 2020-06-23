New varieties of walnut trees introduced in J-K's Budgam

New varieties of walnut trees have been introduced by Central Institute of Temperature Horticulture in J-K's Budgam.

CITH Director, DB Singh said, "We conducted extensive survey and collected information about 400 genotypes.

We selected 10 varieties with superior qualities and these 10 varieties are being multiplied on a larger scale." The new varieties will boost good quality walnut production in Kashmir valley.

Walnut is popular in national and global market for its unique taste.

A few years back on experiment basis the researchers started the sowing drive of new varieties of plants and they got positive results.