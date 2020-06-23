New varieties of walnut trees introduced in J-K's Budgam

The wreath laying ceremony of slain soldier of Head Constable Kale Sunil of 182nd Battalion CRPF, who lost his life in Pulwama encounter in JandK's Budgam on June 23, was held. The ceremony was happened at Humhuma CRPF Camp. 2 terrorists were also neutralized by Indian Army in the encounter
Amid increasing cases of coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir, capital city Srinagar's several areas went in lockdown again to curb the spread of COVID-19 on July 19. Earlier, the state government gave relief to the people and lifted lockdown but due to increasing cases, lockdown has been imposed again. Jammu and Kashmir has 5,844 active cases and 244 deaths due to the invisible enemy till date.
Construction work on a 54 kilometre highway which will connect Budhal to Rajouri is underway in Rajouri. The highway is being constructed under the supervision of Border Roads Organisation's 31 BRTF 110 RCC. Through the construction work, thousands of labourers have earned jobs in the time of this pandemic. More than 85 villages and people living in far-flung hilly areas will be connected.
The Indian Army convoy is headed towards Line of Actual Control (LAC) along Chinese border in Jammu and Kashmir via Rohtang Pass. The Army convoy crossed the Rohtang Pass at an altitude of over 13,000 feet above sea level. The development took place amid the ongoing disengagement process in eastern Ladakh.
The government has established COVID sampling screening centre along the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway at Lower Munda Qazigund in Anantnag district of South Kashmir. Presently, the migrant labourers who are working at brick kilns in Kashmir valley are allowed to enter the screening centre. Police along with the surveillance team are inquiring the visitors about their travel history.
The Indian Army is running a free school for children of Kashmir valley's Ramban district in Jammu and Kashmir amid the coronavirus lockdown. The majority of children belong to nomadic tribes Gujjars and Bakerwals in the district. A girl student, Ifrat who belong to Udhampur, said "As schools are closed due to coronavirus lockdown, Indian Army has started free school for us. They are teaching us three subjects, English, Math and Urdu respectively. Social distancing is also being maintained here."