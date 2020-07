More than 30 percent of COVID-19 cases are hitting Latinx community

SINCE THE COUNTY BEGANCOLLECTING DATA - 44 PERCENT OFCASES CAN'T BE MATCHED TO ASPECIFIC RACE, BUT 30 PERCENTOF ALL CASES ARE HITTING THELATINX COMMUNITY.

FOR THECOUNTY IT IS IMPORTANT TOIDENTIFY THESE GROUPS BEINGIMPACTED BY COVID-19.

DR.CULLEN// PCHD:"I THINK WITHOUTIT WE'RE UNABLE TO DETERMINEWHAT IF THERE'S INEQUITY ORDISPARITIES AND WE'RECOMMITTED TO MAKING SURE THATWE TARGET THE RIGHTPOPULATIONS, FOR TESTING ANDALSO FOR APPROPRIATE FOLLOW UPAND TO MAKE SURE PEOPLE HAVEADEQUATE RESOURCES SO THATTHEY CAN IF THEY NEED TOISOLATE THEY CAN ISOLATE."DOCTOR THERESA CULLEN WITH THEPIMA COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENTSAYS WITH THE DEMOGRAPHIC DATACOMES A SECOND CORRELATION-INCOME.

SHE CONFIRMS LOWERINCOME FAMILIES ARE BEING HITHARDER.

TUCSON MAYOR REGINAROMERO SAYS ALTHOUGH COVID-19IS BEING SEEN ACROSS THE CITY-IT'S HITTING THESE ZIP CODESTHE HARDEST.

ROMERO//TUCSON:"BUT THE ZIP CODES THAT WE ARESEEING HIT ESPECIALLY,ESPECIALLY BAD ARE 85714,85713, AND 85706, WHICH AREMOSTLY IN THE SOUTH SIDE OFTUCSON IN THE SOUTH SIDE IS ISA TRADITIONAL AREA THAT HAS AHIGH PERCENTAGE OF LATINXCOMMUNITY IN, IN THOSE AREASSO WE ARE TRYING TO DOEVERYTHING WE POSSIBLY CAN TOMAKE SURE THAT PEOPLE TAKETHIS VERY SERIOUSLY, THAT THEYPROTECT THEMSELVES AND THEIRFAMILIES." EL RIO COMMUNITYHEALTH CENTER SAYS IT'S SEEINGTHE SAME TREND.

DR.CYNTHIA//EL RIO:"WE HAVEACTIVELY SCREENED HERE IN PIMACOUNTY 13000 RESIDENT.

OUT OFTHAT RESTING IN THE LAST FEWWEEKS WE'VE SEEN APPROXIMATELY20 PERCENT OF POSITIVE CASES -A LOT OF THEM SINCE WE SERVE ALOT OF THE LATINO/HISPANICCOMMUNITY.

- WE'VE SEEN A RISEON THE PROCESS." THE CITY ANDCOUNTY ARE ENSURING THEIRMESSAGES ARE GIVEN IN BOTHENGLISH AND SPANISH.

AND THISWEEKEND THE CITY IS ENSURINGRESIDENTS HAVE WHAT THEY NEED.ROMERO: "THROUGHOUT THE CITYOF TUCSON MAYOR AND COUNCIL INTHE CITY OF TUCSON DECIDED TODO A BIG PURCHASE OF FACEMASS, SO THAT WE CAN GIVE TOPEOPLE THAT DON'T HAVE THECAPACITY TO PURCHASE THEIROWN.

AND THE COUNTY IS WORKINGTO ENSURE TESTING IS BEINGDONE AND THE RIGHT DATA ISBEING GATHERED.

DR. CULLEN:"SO WE'RE TRYING TO FIGURE OUTWHETHER THERE'S ALSO SOMEADDITIONAL AREAS WHERE WESHOULD DO WHAT WE WOULD CALLPOP UP TESTING, YOU KNOW, WEWOULD GO IN AND IN A WEEKENDWE MIGHT DO MORE TESTINGTHERE, YOU KNOW, SIMILAR TOWHAT SOME OF THE FEDERALLYQUALIFIED HEALTH CENTERS HAVEDONE." TAG: TO VIEW THE DATAHEAD TO OUR WEBSITE- KGUN9.COMCIARA ENCINAS KGUN 9 ON YOURSIDE.