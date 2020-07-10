Global  
 

COVID-19: India reports highest single day spike of 38,902 cases
COVID-19: India reports highest single day spike of 38,902 cases

COVID-19: India reports highest single day spike of 38,902 cases

The country reported the highest single day spike of 38,902 new infections in the last 24 hours.

With the new cases, tally of COVID-19 cases reached 10,77,618 including 3,73,379 active cases.

Death count rose to 26,816 with 543 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

1,37,91,869 samples have been tested for COVID-19 till July 18, according Indian Council of Medical Research.

India is the third country after America and Brazil to cross the 10-lakh mark.

